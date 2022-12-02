DANVERS — Rain or shine, the Danvers Holiday Festival will go on as scheduled this Saturday.
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Endicott Park, for holiday-themed crafts and games, a multicultural storytime, hayrides, face-painting, a scavenger hunt and snap a picture with Santa. There will also be a bonfire, decorations for sale, live music and more until 4 p.m. Photos with Santa are 2-4 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to donate to the People To People Food Pantry while at the park Saturday.
Then, everyone is invited to head to Danvers Square, starting at 5 p.m., for the tree lighting of the 35-foot blue spruce tree. This year’s tree was donated by Danvers resident Keri Smith Holian. Santa is due to arrive, as usual, by firetruck, where he will remain for the lighting — so get your photos with him earlier in the day at the park.
A free flashlight candy cane hunt will then take place at Plains Park from 6:15-7:30 p.m.
The festival is a collaboration between DEEP (Danvers Educational Enrichment Partnership), Endicott Park and Danvers Recreation.