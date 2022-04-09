DANVERS — A Danvers lawyer has been publicly reprimanded by the state agency that oversees attorneys.
The Board of Bar Overseers issued the reprimand as part of an agreement with Lorraine Rossi, who had self-reported the misconduct to the board.
After a 12-year relationship ended in 2018, according to court documents and the board's order, Rossi was sued by her former boyfriend. He alleged in his 2020 lawsuit that she had misappropriated approximately $370,000 from him through several means during their relationship.
Two days after she was served with the suit, in which the former boyfriend sought an attachment on her Andover home, Rossi filed a mortgage deed with a falsified notarization.
While she later withdrew the document, she had attached it in a filing with the court in response to the former boyfriend's request.
The lawsuit was later settled on undisclosed terms.
Filing the falsified document and making misrepresentations to the court are both considered violations of the rules of professional conduct governing lawyers.
In mitigation, the board cited the fact that she was going through a time of emotional distress during the breakup and that she had admitted to the conduct and self-reported it to the bar.