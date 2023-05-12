DANVERS — The town has a new contract with Northeast Regional Ambulance Service and is leaving its relationship with Cataldo Ambulance, which has faced backlash in some North Shore communities in recent months.
The no-cost, new one-year contract with Northeast goes into effect July 1 with an option to extend for two years.
The town discussed new contracts with several vendors, including Cataldo, through a competitive procurement process but settled on Middleton-based Northeast last month.
“Northeast has been the primary 911 emergency ambulance provider for the City of Beverly since 2006 and has an impeccable reputation,” Fire Chief Bob Amerault said in a statement from the town. “Based on a review of the proposals, we found their operational plan to be best suited to provide quality EMS emergency response to the citizens and visitors of Danvers.”
Danvers has been with Cataldo since the company bought Lyons Ambulance in 2017, which the town had contracted with for years.
“We all saw in Peabody last year some frustrations [with Cataldo] that were aired through the press,” Town Manager Steve Bartha said in an interview. “We had similar frustrations, but we were trying to work them out behind the scenes.”
Last summer and fall, Peabody and Middleton firefighters told The Salem News that Cataldo was regularly unable to provide emergency ambulances in a timely manner to parts of their communities.
They claimed the company prioritizes more profitable, non-emergency transports over staffing their client communities with emergency vehicles, and that Cataldo’s EMTs are overworked and experience a poor working environment.
Cataldo representatives told The Salem News at the time that the company is facing a nation-wide EMT staffing shortage and that employees are adequately paid and treated well. They added that ambulances are never taken off emergency routes for non-emergency transports unless that ambulance is available.
“I want to give Cataldo credit for being everywhere we needed them to be during the height of the pandemic,” Bartha said. “They were partnering with us on testing clinics and vaccination clinics, and really were just phenomenal partners at that time. But as the current contract was getting closer to the end, it was the recommendation from both fire chiefs that we test the market.”
Northeast will start stationing ambulances in Danvers once the contract goes into effect this summer. Bartha called the company “a very local business,” adding that the aren’t planning to grow much more than serving Beverly and Danvers.
The company is excited for its new partnership with Danvers, Northeast President Brian P. Caponigro said in the town’s statement.
“Being awarded the contract is a testament to all the hard work done each and every day by our great group of professionals,” Caponigro said. “Our commitment to the town and all of its residents will be our priority starting from Day One.”
