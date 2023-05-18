DANVERS — Nearly 200 people donning purple walked through downtown Danvers Wednesday night to support those struggling with addiction.
Among the long line of walkers who walked through Danvers Square during the town’s annual “Light the Night Purple” event was Haverhill resident Christa Chirichiello.
Chirichiello is a Danvers High School graduate, certified recovery coach, licensed drug and alcohol counselor in Massachusetts, licensed practical nurse and is just beginning a program to become a registered nurse. As she told the event’s crowd on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library Wednesday, she’s also an alcoholic.
“To be here today and trying to be a voice for the community that often doesn’t have one, for a community that’s often stigmatized, I recover loudly so others don’t have to suffer quietly,” Chirichiello said.
She’s been sober since Feb. 8, 2019, and works as a practical nurse at Recovery Centers of America in Danvers. Like many of those who struggle with addiction, there was no particular reason why Chirichiello strayed down that path.
“The people that suffer from this, they look like me. They look like the person standing next to you,” she said. “There’s no discrimination.”
That’s why making sure everyone has access to treatment for themselves or loved ones battling addiction is so important, said Wendy Goddard, program director for RCA Danvers.
“People need to know that there is hope and there is a future,” Goddard said. “The stigma has got to go. It has to be okay to say, ‘I need help,’ and it has to be okay to help someone in need.”
The event included resource tables from recovery programs and local health agencies. They shared resources like the state’s 24/7 helpline at 800-327-5050, which provides information about substance abuse disorder and treatment.
The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also operates a confidential hotline in Spanish or English at 1-800-662-4357 to connect people with support groups and treatment facilities, and ATLAS’s search engine helps compare treatment facilities at treatmentatlas.org.
Recovery workers and health professionals at the event also urged locals to get trained in how to use Narcan, which is available for free through the Danvers Health Department and can be administered by anyone to stop an overdose.
“It’s getting easier, and I use that term very lightly, to get the word out about Narcan and to break the stigma,” said Judith Ryan, the town’s Public Health nurse who worked with DanversCARES to help put on the event. “Just in the last couple of years, I’ve had an increase in requests for it, so it’s a feel-good type of thing to be able to do this.”
Locals can call the Danvers Health Department at 978-777-0001 with any questions, anonymous or not, about addiction and treatment, Ryan added.
Attendees held purple glowsticks once the sun started to set in honor of those who have fought, and also lost, a battle with addiction.
Many of the evening’s participants were Danvers High School students. The walk was led by DHS cheerleaders and the school’s Vocal Alliance sang inspirational songs for the crowd ahead of Chirichiello’s speech.
It’s important to make these students aware of addiction resources since treatment facilities are seeing more young clients asking for helpaw2, Goddard said.
“We’re getting a lot more 18,19, 20, 21 year olds who are fresh out of high school coming into treatment for the first time,” Goddard said. “We’re hoping that if we get to them early because they and their families are more alert, more intuitive, they’ll get the help they need.”
Addiction recovery is a long road, but not an impossible one, Chirichiello said. It doesn’t have to be a lonely one, either.
“There are people behind you in Market Basket, in line at CVS downtown that are in recovery and you just wouldn’t know it,” she added. “We’re everywhere, and we will gladly run to pull you out of the fire because we were there before. We walked through it. We’ve been there and back and we’ve come out better for it on the other side.”
For more addiction resources for yourself or someone else, go to https://www.mass.gov/orgs/bureau-of-substance-addiction-services.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter {em}@CarolineEnos.