DANVERS — The town should finally see its assessment for sending students to Essex Tech level out next year, though uncertainty still lies ahead due to planned expansions of the vocational school.
The update was shared with the Danvers School Committee at its meeting earlier this week by Mike Landers, a Finance Committee member and the town’s representative on the Essex Tech School Committee.
While Danvers posted a roughly 9% increase in its annual assessment for Essex Tech, rising from $3.8 million in 2022 to $4.2 million in 2023, the town shouldn’t see another drastic uptick next year, Landers said.
“I’m sure there will be an increase in our assessment next year because I know the budget number will go up,” he said, “but we should not see the type of substantial increase that we’ve seen over the last five or six years.”
The assessment is based on the annual enrollment number of Danvers students times the cost per student.
The town and Essex Tech remain at odds over the actual cost per pupil. Essex Tech Superintendent Heidi Riccio told The Salem News earlier this year Danvers pays about $17,300 for each student it sends, while Town Manager Steve Bartha said the cost runs about $25,000 when factoring in the fixed costs spent on educating students in Danvers schools.
Some years, the increase in Danvers’ assessment alone is larger than the overall assessment of smaller sending communities like Marblehead and Swampscott, Landers said.
“We need to be more aggressive in trying to get kids from those communities to go into the system and to get those kids from Hamilton-Wenham, Masco, Swampscott, Nahant and Marblehead to be closer to their actual population level,” Landers said.
Enrollment of Danvers students is remaining steady, which is one reason why there likely won’t be a drastic jump in next year’s assessment. The number of Danvers students who attended the school last year was 242, while the 2023-2024 school year will see 239 students from the town, he said.
Of Essex Tech’s 17 sending communities, Danvers makes up the second- largest number of students at the school behind only Peabody.
Essex Tech reported 173 applications from Danvers students this year, with 55 of them being accepted, Landers said.
Most Danvers students have pursued spots in the school’s most popular programs, like electrical, veterinary science and dental assisting. About 25 to 30 Danvers freshmen go into programs that often lead to traditional vocational jobs directly out of high school, and the majority of Danvers students go to college after graduation, he said.
Town officials argued this spring the school’s current point-based application system edges out students with mediocre grades who could excel in a vocational or technical program.
Yet, the point-based system puts a higher importance on the applicant’s interview rather than their grades, Riccio said at the time, and has been adjusted to give C students a higher number of points than before.
Landers was the sole School Committee member to vote against Essex Tech’s regular admissions process and its budget earlier this year because of the current application system. He told Danvers School Committee members Monday that there is no indication the admissions process will change next year.
Essex Tech is also looking to expand its programs and add 210 new spaces for students over the next four years.
This includes adding 150 students to its STEAM Academy through an expansion of Gallant Hall and 60 seats to its vet science program with a new two-story building. The school also looks to increase the cafeteria’s capacity by 80-90 students by building out that space on campus.
Essex Tech has applied through the Massachusetts School Building Authority for support on a large-scale traditional expansion on its campus. But it could take years for the school to get approval because projects to replace or repair older, run-down schools often take precedent.
Essex Tech offers a great education for its students. He just worries that having a drastically larger student population could hinder this mission, Landers said.
“I don’t want to speak for the administration, but I do believe that the administration looks at it that if they do a great job for 1,600 students, they’d do a great job for 3,000 students,” he said. “I think that there is a critical mass with those types of facilities where you start to not do as good a job (with more students), especially at the high school level.”
There is also concern that more students and staff at the school could create parking issues in that area of Danvers.
Landers said he expect the town to hold a summit with the educational institutions in Danvers, including Essex Tech, St. John’s Prep, Danvers Public Schools, North Shore Community College and the Mass General facility off Route 128.
“(It would) bring all of those groups together to just make sure that everybody’s on the same page,” he said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.