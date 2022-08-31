DANVERS — An extended-stay hotel on Route 1 in Danvers could turn into 96 new apartments, but town officials said the project needs more parking spaces before it can move forward.
The Residence Inn by Marriott sits at 51 Newbury St. between TGI Fridays, Costco and Route 114. The business model, mostly used by people traveling for work, has become a relic of a pre-pandemic and telecommunication world, developers said, and is being vacated by Marriott.
To preserve the existing buildings and address a statewide housing crisis, the extended stay units would be renovated into 72 studio and 24 one-bedroom apartments, according to plans filed with the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
Of these 96 new units, 12 would be designated as affordable housing, meaning they will be rented to those making 50% or less than the area median income.
Representatives from PEG Companies, the commercial real estate development and investment firm that has owned the Route 1 property since 2018, asked the ZBA for a change of use variance last week. They also listed the property as being located at 48 Crane Brook Drive in Danvers in plans filed with the town.
“The location of the property directly on Rte. 1 is well situated to provide access to employment opportunities and services within easy reach, as well as provide direct access to commuting routes,” PEG wrote in a letter of intent submitted to the board.
“This is an opportunity to provide needed housing for those new to the workforce as well as those whose jobs simply don’t pay enough to afford the new luxury apartment rents,” the letter continued.
Developers will make minimal renovations to the property, as the 96 extended stay units are already fully equipped with kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living space. No new construction would take place at the site.
PEG said in its letter that it already operates 16 former extended stay sites across the country that are now residential complexes. The company generally sees young and single, blue- and white- collar, workers move into these spaces, creating a minimal impact on local schools.
“The change of use from a motel to a multi-family apartment is likely to increase the tax revenue to the town,” the letter said. “As these are rental units, the residents will become members of the Danvers community rather than transient motel travelers with no ties to the community as a whole.”
But parking plans have snagged the development’s progress. PEG wants to use the existing 98 parking spaces on site for its new plan and allow residents a maximum of one parking space per unit.
Abutting wetlands prevent developers from extending the parking lot, and Costco has already denied a request from developers to allot some of its spaces to residents and their guests.
Jeffrey Warr, chief legal officer at PEG Companies, told the board at its Aug. 22 meeting that the company would enforce strict parking rules on site. He also does not expect every resident to need a space.
“The generation of individuals that are living there usually have less numbers of cars, they rely on public transportation or ride-sharing much more than any generation that we’ve ever had before, and we have always found that in properties exactly like this one where there has been a concern about parking, the parking demand in every situation has been less once that property is up and running,” Warr said at the meeting.
Board members Jeffrey Sauer and Kenneth Scholes were in favor of PEG’s plans for the property as is.
“I see a huge advantage to this developer taking over this property and not letting it fall into disrepair,” Sauer said at the meeting. “It’s operated as a hotel with (98) spaces without any problem, and I would take it on the applicant’s word that they could police it and only rent to people with one or zero cars.”
Others agreed with Sauer up until the point of parking.
Board member Rebecca Kilborn said that condo and apartment buildings in downtown Danvers can get away with having just one parking spot per unit because there is on-street parking or municipal lots nearby.
“This is a unique location…” Kilborn said at the meeting. “This is like, are they going to end up in the Costco parking lot or are they going to end up in the Friday’s parking lot? There’s nowhere to go. It’s trapped in this little highway area.”
Danvers attorney Nancy McCann is representing PEG Companies in its redevelopment of the site. Developers have already looked at expanding parking extensively, she said at the meeting.
“Are folks going to be able to host Thanksgiving dinner?” she said. “They probably can’t given the size of the unit, and that’s part of the trade-off for lower rents.”
The discussion was continued to the board’s Sept. 26 meeting to give PEG more time to evaluate its parking plan.
