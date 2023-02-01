DANVERS — Oompa Loompa doompadee doo. Danvers middle schoolers have the play for you.
The Holten Richmond Middle School Theater Organization will hit the stage with three shows of “Willy Wonka Jr.” this week. Starring students in grades 6-8, the musical will tell Roald Dahl’s classic story of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” with sets that look sweet enough to eat and a talented cast.
“(The show) is really kid-like. Many people can come see it,” said seventh-grader Flavia Locilento. “Everyone will like it. There’s even cool glow-in-the-dark scenes.”
Locilento stars as Charlie Bucket, a little boy who finds the fifth and final golden ticket to a whimsical tour of Wonka’s factory.
“I didn’t really expect to be Charlie and I had a smaller role last year, so I’m excited to get to sing by myself,” she said. “I like acting, dancing and singing, and I just like being onstage.”
She and her fellow theater club members have been working on the show since November. Brooke Wilichoski, an eighth-grader who plays eclectic chocolatier Willy Wonka, is excited for audiences to finally see their hard work take the stage on opening night at 7 p.m. Friday in the middle school’s auditorium.
“You’ll be supporting HRMS and it’s fun,” Wilichoski said. “There’s some crazy things that happen. It’s just a good show.”
Two more performances will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Holten Richmond students will also get a sneak peak of some of the play’s scenes at special showings held throughout the school day on Thursday.
Tickets to the Friday and Saturday shows cost $10 each.
Wilichoski has acted onstage at the North Shore Music Theatre and in other local theater companies for years. Her melodic yet powerful vocals are on full display in “Wonka.”
“It’s fun to play him because you get to make up his emotions, because he is really hard to dissect almost,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at hrto.eventbrite.com until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Visit hrto.org for more information about the Holten Richmond Theater Organization.
