DANVERS — The Modern Butcher Shop is nearly ready to carve out its spot in Danvers’ changing downtown scene.
The shop has sold freshly cut meat and deli sandwiches since it opened in Newburyport in 2019. With business booming, owners Lisa Nichols and Warren Means are ready to expand their shop into a new storefront at 36 Maple St.
That location will be bigger and have more offerings than the one open in Newburyport. Like before, it will sell every cut of meat as part of its whole animal approach to butchering, which calls for butchers to use every piece of an animal it can, whether that be through using bones to make soup or fat to make soap and candles. The shop also gets its meat from sustainable farms with pasture-raised animals.
“We’re respecting the animals that give their lives for us and for our nourishment, and it’s the hardest thing to learn because there’s no schooling for it in America,” Means said.
Means’ journey as a butcher started when he saw a French butcher shop on Anthony Bourdain’s show “No Reservations.” The respect its owner had for the animals he cut, his craft and his customers was a trifecta that Means said he hadn’t seen on the North Shore before.
He emailed whole animal butchers up and down the East Coast in hopes of learning their skills. Finally, he found an apprenticeship at Sutter Meats in Northampton, and a new passion was born.
Means left his career in pathology to open up The Modern Butcher in 2019, the same year he and Nichols welcomed their daughter Poppy.
“When we first started dating, Warren said, ‘I’ve always wanted to open a butcher shop,’” Nichols said. “I was like ‘OK, well, I’ll be your biggest cheerleader — let’s do it.’”
Nichols and Warren expect to close their original shop about two weeks before the new one is expected to open in early March.
While the couple is saying goodbye to Newburyport for now, it won’t be forever. They hope to open a smaller shop than what’s in the coastal city now and keep supplying quality meat to customers who have supported them from the start.
“I don’t want to leave them because we’ve developed such close relationships with a lot of people up there,” Means said. “We need to be able to be up there for them as well, and I hope to have that done as soon as possible.”
The new location in Danvers will come with an expanded permanent menu of sandwiches in addition to the rotating “sandwich of the day” special that’s become a staple of the shop. It will also sell wine and local craft beers that patrons can unwind with while enjoying one of these sandwiches.
Means will continue to hold butchering classes at the Danvers storefront, and the business will keep selling its in-house charcuterie boards while also looking to expand its cheese offerings, Nichols said.
The move to Danvers is extra special for Nichols. As a 2003 graduate of Danvers High School, she’s excited to bring her business to the heart of her hometown.
“If you told 16-year-old me who was eating chicken fingers at Supreme’s or pizza at Rocco’s that I’d be opening a butcher’s shop here 20 years later, I would have been like ‘No, you’re nuts,’” Nichols laughed.
It’s sad to see that many of the downtown storefronts of her childhood are now gone, Nichols said. But there’s hope for the area yet.
“There’s just this sense of community (downtown), and I think a resurgence of new, exciting storefronts could really give it life again,” she said. “There’s so much potential and there’s already some really great stores there now.”
That’s what the couple hopes The Modern Butcher will be once it opens.
“Meat is such a perfect blank canvas to do all kinds of wonderful things with, which is another reason we wanted to do a butcher shop,” Means said. “Now it’s like the possibilities are endless with what we can do because of this new space.”
