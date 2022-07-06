Danvers residents will have to further restrict their outdoor water use as the town moves into Level 5 water restrictions.
Effective Wednesday, residents can now only water their lawns and gardens with hand-held houses and cans from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., the town announced in a statement.
The use of sprinklers and irrigation systems, along with filling swimming pools and washing cars, is forbidden.
The restrictions are caused by unusually low amounts of rainfall and a low flow in the Ipswich River, which is linked to multiple withdrawal points for drinking water that the town uses.
“To reach Level 5, the river has to drop significantly and we need to see a real lack of rainfall,” said David Lane, the town’s public works director. “Those two things are happening this year.”
Danvers does not withdraw much water from its wells during the summer out of concern for the river basin, and instead relies on surface water from its three reservoirs to provide drinking water during the season.
Violations of the Level 5 regulations will result in a warning letter for the first offense, and subsequent violations could result in a $300 fine, the town said.
Level 5 is the second most severe drought condition the town can face. No outdoor water use would be allowed at any time if the town reached Level 6.
Danvers did not reach Level 5 last summer, Lane said.
“It all depends on rainfall,” he said. “If all of a sudden we get a number of big rainstorms, that river will come right back up and we’ll get right out of it.”