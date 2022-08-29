DANVERS — No outdoor water use is allowed in Danvers.
The town moved to a Level 6 water ban Monday as a drought continues to hit the region and keep a low flow in the Ipswich River.
The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems, or can watering with hoses or cans is forbidden. As is filling pools and washing cars.
Those who violate the ban will receive a warning letter for the first offense. Subsequent violations could result in a $300 fine.
While the town usually moves back to Level 1, or normal winter conditions with no restrictions, on Oct. 1, water use restrictions could extend past then if drought conditions linger, according to the town’s website.
For more information on town water ban levels, visit www.danversma.gov/departments/water-sewer-divisions/.
Middleton also moved to Level 6 water restrictions on Monday and implemented a ban on all outdoor watering, according to an announcement on the town’s website.
In Peabody, the city recently moved to a Phase 3 mandatory water ban that prohibits all lawn watering and washing of cars; only hand watering by pail or can is allowed. And there is a $100 fine for anyone who violates the ban.