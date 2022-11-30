DANVERS — It was a winter wonderland inside Tapley Hall in Danvers Tuesday night during the Danvers Historical Society’s soft opening of its 14th annual Parade of Trees.
While the event officially starts Wednesday, donors and sponsors were allowed a sneak peak of the 38 trees, wreaths and a Hanukkah basket being raffled off this year. Like always, visitors at Tapley Hall can buy raffle tickets (10 for $10) for a chance to win one of the holiday displays.
“It really gives you the holiday spirit, you know?” said Maurice Pratt, an assistant superintendent for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. “To see the effort that people put into these trees that they donated, it’s beautiful.”
Pratt was one of dozens of visitors to Tapley Hall Tuesday night. He entered raffles for several trees, including one covered in chocolate goodies that was donated by the Danvers High School 3rd grade program.
Some of the trees gleamed with traditional Christmas ornaments. Others took a more unique approach. One tree donated by teaCAMILLA in Danvers was covered in paper cranes, while another donated by NorthEast Community Bank had dinosaurs hanging from its branches.
One tree wasn’t really a tree at all, despite its festive shape. Instead, it was a collection of tastefully stacked IPA cans from North Shore breweries (with emphasis on the tasteful).
“One woman this year made a cooking tree dedicated to her son who recently passed away,” said Laura Cilley, the historical society’s development coordinator. “There is such an incredibly wide variety, and I’m always amazed at the creativity of these people.”
Most of the trees come with gift certificates from local businesses and other presents. That was the case for a small tree decorated in a “Disney Beach Adventure” theme, which has a wide variety of toys up for grabs with it.
It was donated to the event by Caring Hearts, an organization started by a group of friends from Danvers in 2020 that donates trees, cards and other holiday goods to veterans, nursing homes, Shriners, hospice organizations and Operation Christmas Child.
They also help spread cheer during other holidays, but work extra hard this time of year.
“We just want to touch the lives of people that sometimes go unnoticed,” said member Marsha Lally. “It’s just a card. It’s not a big deal. But it is a big deal when they’re not receiving cards during the holidays.”
A moving train set of the Polar Express is also a part of the raffle, and was donated by historical society president David McKenna.
“Every year, so many people put so much effort into these trees and the decorations,” McKenna said. “The volunteers and workers behind this are incredible.”
Children under 15 can visit Tapley Hall for free. All other visitors will be charged a $5 admission fee, and all proceeds will go to the historical society’s community outreach programs.
Viewing hours at Tapley Hall will run from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday this week, 2-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, with winners being drawn that day.
You can also participate in the raffle online by donating at https://tinyurl.com/paradeoftrees22 between Wednesday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All 10 of an online donor’s chances will be on one display.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Tapley Hall from 3:30-6 p.m. on Friday, and live music will play during the Parade of Trees throughout the week.
Tapley Hall won’t be the only holiday showcase in Danvers this weekend. On Saturday, the Danvers Holiday Festival will run from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Endicott Park.
The festival will host holiday themed crafts and games, a multicultural story time, hayrides, face painting, a scavenger hunt and snap a picture with Santa. There will also be a bonfire, decorations for sale, live music and more.
Visitors are encouraged to donate to the People To People Food Pantry while at the park Saturday.
A free flashlight candy cane hunt will take place at Plains Park from 6:15-7:30 p.m. the same day, right after the 35-foot blue spruce tree in Danvers Square will be lit for the season at 6 p.m.
In Peabody, a free outdoor holiday service and tree lighting will be hosted at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory on Lake Street from 4-5 p.m. Sunday.
Along with a tree lighting, the event will feature live singing and a candlelight service in honor of loved ones who have passed away. To RSPV for the event, email info@puritanlawn.com or call 978-535-3660.
In Beverly, a downtown holiday stroll will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the city’s downtown shopping district. Parking will be free, stores will have holiday specials and displays, and visitors can collect stamps from participating businesses for a chance to win a prize.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.