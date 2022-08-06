DANVERS — Zombies, cowgirls, wizards, sharks and even a banana made their way down Park Street Thursday night as part of Danvers Recreation’s annual parks parade.
Each float was decorated by one of the town’s 10 free parks programs, which are organized by Danvers Recreation each summer. More than 200 kids ages 6 to 14 who attend the programs joined in for the parade Thursday, a week before the program ends for the summer.
The parade goes back to the 1940s at least, said Dave Mountain, Danvers Recreation director. But it’s not much different decades later.
“It shows kids are still kids and that we’re doing great things in the community,” Mountain said.
Campers raised money for decorations through the Danvers Recreation park carnival last month, and trucks from local businesses were used as the floats free of charge.
Eva Addonizio, 7, rode on the Halloween float decorated by the Folly Hill Park program, which won “Most Spooky” during an awards ceremony at the end of the parade.
“I liked it when we got on top of the truck and were waving,” Eva said, especially when she saw her grandma.
She donned a dark purple princess dress and spooky face paint, but made clear that when the real deal rolls around on Oct. 31, she’ll be wearing a werewolf costume to trick-or-treat in.
Campers from Highlands Park dressed as yellow Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies during the parade, nabbing them the award for “Most Silly” float. Plains Park campers donned capes and waved wands to accompany their Harry Potter-themed float, which earned them “Most Magical.”
Lillian Adler, 8, decided that float was her favorite to watch roll by on Park Street.
“I liked the castle on the back and it had four of my friends on it,” she said.
Putnamville’s picnic-inspired float carried kids dressed as pizza, peanut butter and jelly, and other food. The judges summed it up best, naming it “Most Likely to Attract Ants.”
Cowboys and cowgirls from Great Oak won “Most Rootin’ Tootin’” float for their wild west display, while Bradstreet’s Stranger Things theme earned “Most Sci-Fi.”
Woodville campers won “Most Colorful” for their ‘80s inspired float. They danced to ‘80s tunes while decked out in neon colors, an idea that came about from the colorful art the kids create at their park, 18-year-old counselor Kaleigh Breen said.
“All the kids really got to show their own personalities through the parade,” Breen said.
That was the case on Tapley Park’s float. With its shark theme rounded out with kids in inflatable shark costumes, it deserved its award for “Most Likely to Need a Bigger Boat.”
Two other parks went for nautical themes. Smith’s beach day float was declared “Most Sunny,” and Lawrence Street’s Hawaiian decor won “Most Tropical.”
Onlooker Riley McWalters, 9, said the creativity behind the floats was the best part of the parade.
“It’s just fun to watch them and see what they can come up with,” she said.
Maria Dekermanji agreed. She’s watched her kids take part in the parade since they were little, and said Thursday’s parade was her 19-year-old daughter’s last one as a camp counselor.
“It just brings out a lot of people, a lot of joy, and it’s something where people just have a good time,” Dekermanji said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.