DANVERS — At least one employee of the Danvers Police Department has been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into allegations related to the department’s prescription drug ‘take back’ box, the town manager confirmed late Thursday.
In a statement released in response to an inquiry from The Salem News, Town Manager Steve Bartha said it notified District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office and hired an independent investigator after receiving the allegations.
Bartha did not confirm the nature of the allegations or identify the employee or employees who were put on leave, either by name or position.
“Certain allegations were made recently regarding the management of the department’s Drug Take Back Box, at which point the town notified the District Attorney’s office and hired an independent investigator to review the allegations and interview related parties,” Bartha’s statement said.
“The town takes these allegations very seriously,” he continued.
“We also want to be sensitive to the fact that these allegations, at this point, are simply that: allegations,” Bartha said. “Once recommendations are made by the third-party investigator, the town will act accordingly. In the meantime, the individual(s) against whom the allegations were made have been placed on administrative leave with pay.”
Bartha said the town has hired Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to conduct the investigation. The firm is run by former public safety secretary Daniel Bennett, former state trooper Kerry Gilpin, and attorney John Benzan.
Glen Johnson, a spokesman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office, said “We can confirm this office has been made aware of the investigation by the Danvers Police Department and the third-party working on the town’s behalf. We await the results of that investigation.”
Like many other departments, Danvers police have a drug collection box in the station’s lobby for residents to dispose of unused or expired drugs. The department also takes part in a semi-annual annual drug take back event promoted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
