Danvers Recreation will host its first “Stock the Shelves” drive for the Danvers People to People Food Pantry at eight of its parks on Aug. 9.
Participants in Danvers’ summer park programs and other residents can drop off non-perishable items at the programs at Highlands, Tapley, Lawrence, Plains, Putnam, Folly Hill, Smith and Great Oak parks from 9 a.m. to noon.
The pantry is short on some crucial items. That’s why Danvers Recreation decided to step in and help, said Dave Mountain, the town’s recreation director.
“We just thought this would be a good chance for our programs and the kids in our programs to give back,” Mountain said. “It’s always better to give than receive and we’re trying to instill a little of that into our programs and give back to the community.”
The pantry needs brand name cereals, toilet paper or paper towels, graham crackers, wheat thins and children’s snacks the most, but all non-perishable goods will be accepted.
Danvers Recreation will also randomly choose 20 people who dropped off goods during the event to receive a $25 Danvers Recreation gift card. The prize can be used for a future Danvers Recreation program.
“If everyone in our parks programs brought one thing we would be collecting at least 600 individual donations, and that’s without the public’s help,” Mountain said. “It could be a very significant donation from the community for the food pantry.”
The event’s rain date is Aug. 11. To schedule a donation drop off of non-perishable items at the pantry, call 978-739-4188 .
