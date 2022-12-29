DANVERS — Noise and lead fuel issues from Beverly Regional Airport are still rampant in Danvers neighborhoods, residents say. But according to officials, potential solutions are within reach.
The first: Hiring a new airport manager that will work with local officials and the Federal Aviation Administration to make the airport a quieter, safer neighbor, Danvers Select Board Chair Daniel Bennett said.
“We’ve gone through a stretch with a manager that really wasn’t interested in the citizens’ concerns or the airport itself,” Bennett said at a Dec. 20 board meeting. “They were more concerned with, if I may be blunt, building their resume and building the airport.”
Gloria Bouillon resigned as airport manager last month following four years in the role. She also recently filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination alleging that she was sexually harassed by an employee of a tenant at the airport and that the city of Beverly — her employer — and the Airport Commission failed to respond adequately.
Her former position has been posted by the city for a salary of $100,000 to $110,000. Paul Trefry, vice chair of the Beverly Airport Commission, told The Salem News last week that the airport hopes to hire a new manager within the next 90 to 100 days.
While the airport expanded considerably during Boullion’s tenure, Danvers residents said that their complaints of excessive noise coming from aircraft flying over their homes most hours of the day fell on deaf ears.
Some residents who spoke at the Dec. 20 meeting said they aren’t able to use their backyards at all some days during warmer months. Others said they have to use earplugs and noise canceling headphones to relax or work, while one resident said the triple-paned windows she installed in her home several years ago fail to keep out the sounds of airplanes and helicopters.
The noise is new, but the airport’s response is not, according to Danvers Select Board member Matthew Duggan.
“For many years, it’s just felt that Danvers has been sort of the poor stepchild when it comes to the airport,” Duggan said at the meeting. “This dismission by the management of the airport (has) been (exacerbated) from this past manager we had, so hopefully we can convince the Beverly mayor to hire someone that kind of sees the airport being in one large community, not differentiated between Beverly, Wenham and Danvers.”
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill and the City Council will hire the next manager of the airport since it is a municipal role.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said he’s spoken to Cahill and that the mayor also views hiring a new airport manager as a way to address recent issues.
“He also wants to see things stabilize and we offered to help in any way we can in that process, and he expressed an interest in having our fire chief and myself involved in some way, shape or form as they move through that process,” Bartha said at the meeting.
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, said she has also spoken with Cahill about the issues and is “very hopeful that the mayor is paying attention and sees the change in manager as a huge opportunity.”
Kerans and Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, have led the charge in addressing noise and lead fuel complaints from the airport. Kerans promised to refile a bill on Beacon Hill this legislative session that would require the Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission to collect noise report data from municipal airports and post it on its website.
The data would be composed of self-reported noise complaints from neighbors of the airport or others nearby.
Norman Abbott, a representative from Salem Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s office, also attended the meeting. He said Moulton is co-sponsoring legislation that would give airports the ability to prohibit flights after 10 p.m. and before 7 a.m.
A caucus on Capitol Hill is also working to get more funding for airport neighbors that would go toward noise-proofing their homes as part of a noise abatement program.
“With concern about the lead fuel issue, my hope is that with the EPA currently investigating this matter, they should have a report due in early 2023, which would then hopefully allow for some further action on that part,” Abbott said.
Unlike larger planes, small piston-engine planes rely on fuel called avgas that contains lead, which can lead to a number of serious health issues, especially in children. They are the last modes of transportation in the United States that are allowed to use leaded fuel.
The Select Board voted in October to send letters to federal and state officials condemning the use of leaded fuel, and the FAA announced in February that it has joined an effort with aviation and petroleum industry stakeholders to eliminate the use of this fuel in piston-engine aircraft by the end of 2030.
While residents said at the meeting that 2030 isn’t soon enough, Select Board member Gardner Trask said the town doesn’t have the jurisdiction to ban the use of avgas or regulate flight patterns, which are controlled by the FAA.
“What we can do is have input into the hiring of this manager,” Trask said at the meeting.
The Airport Commission voted in November to support the retirement of leaded fuel and is actively reviewing the airport’s noise abatement program and Good Neighbor policies, said Aaron Henry, director of land use and community services in Danvers and a Danvers representative on the commission.
The commission is moving as expeditiously as it can through these review processes, he said.
“We think that that’ll set the tone for hiring of the next manager and making sure that manager understands that this is really the wish of the commission that we focus on being a better neighbor than we have the last several years,” Henry said at the meeting.
Until changes are made, Select Board member David Mills said the airport should ground any plans it has to expand.
“There should be a formal and forceful opposition to any expansion of the Beverly Airport. Not another brick, not another fuse, not another plane,” he said. “Nothing, nothing, nothing further to exacerbate what’s going on.”
