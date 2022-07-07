DANVERS — Water and sewer customers in Danvers will see a modest increase in their bills this year.
The increase, which went into effect July 1, upped the cost of water by 3% and the cost of sewer by 3.5%, according to a statement from the town of Danvers.
Using this model, the combined water and sewer costs for an average family, which uses about 12,000 cubic feet of these services each year, would increase by $15.61 a quarter.
David Lane, the town’s public works director, said the water and sewer operating budgets for FY23 went up just under 2% from last year.
This was a result from an increase in contractual items, a planned increase in debt service as a result of large capital projects, and a decrease in water sales, Lane said.
“Although we would like to sell water right now, the trend over the past few years has been that we’ve been selling less water,” Lane said.
The town has seen water sales decrease over the last 10 years, he said.
“A lot of it has to do with water conservation and that we’ve had to have the outside water bans, so that limits outside watering,” he said. “People in Danvers have been very good at conserving water or not using too much on their lawns. But overall, that results in lower sales.”
The Water and Sewer Commission voted to increase these rates last month following a public hearing on the matter.
“There’s been some modest increases over the last few years, and that’s due mostly to funding the capital improvements needed to keep replacing water mains in the system,” Lane said.
Water and sewer rates support the maintenance and improvements of the town’s infrastructure, along with day-to-day operations for providing treated drinking water, the town said in a statement.
Visit www.danversma.gov/departments/business-division/ or call 978-774-0005 for more information about the town’s water and sewer rates.