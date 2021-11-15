DANVERS — The Danvers School Committee took no action regarding the future of Superintendent Lisa Dana after meeting for 90 minutes in executive session Monday night.
Chairman Eric Crane said no committee members made a motion to place Dana on leave and no vote was taken.
"There is no change in her personnel status," Crane said to reporters after the meeting, which was closed to the public.
The School Committee held the executive session after a raucous meeting last week in which several members of the public called for Dana and School Committee members to resign over their handling of allegations of racist, sexual and homophobic misconduct during the 2019-20 Danvers High School boys hockey season.
Committee member Robin Doherty opened last week's meeting with a motion to place Dana on administrative leave. Crane said that motion was not made properly so he ruled it out of order. But he said any committee member could have made a similar motion Monday night and no one did.
"We are all committed to doing our part to help the community heal from the events that occurred or are alleged to have occurred," Crane said.
He spoke to reporters after the closed-door meeting ended and the other School Committee members had left. He said Dana did not want to speak with reporters.
Asked to characterize the discussion among committee members during the executive session, Crane said, "On the whole, positive."
Asked if all of the committee members were on the same page, he said, "Yes, I think we are."
Crane said the School Committee would issue a longer statement "in the coming days."
Monday night's meeting came as the town continues to deal with the allegations made by a former Danvers High boys varsity hockey player. The player told authorities and news reporters that teammates engaged in racist and sexual misconduct during the 2019-2020 season.
The allegations have led Attorney General Maura Healey's office to request more information from the Danvers schools and police, and have sparked calls for accountability and transparency from the public as well as the Danvers Teachers Association.
Danvers school and police officials conducted investigations into the accusations earlier this year but declined to release unredacted copies of the reports, contending privacy laws prevented full disclosure.
Police and the district attorney’s office have said they cannot pursue charges because the unnamed hockey player declined to file a criminal complaint.
The hockey coach, Danvers police Sgt. Stephen Baldassare, resigned from the team in July.
In previous interviews with The Salem News, the former player said he was told to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays,” when older players would turn off the locker room lights and inappropriately touch younger players. Players who resisted were made to do so with force, he said.
He also said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the final ‘r in the n-word. Players would line up in front of their hockey bags and scream racial slurs, one by one, he said. He said there was a "team dildo," named the Pink Dragon, for use on those who refused to join in the ritual.
The former player said he believes Hard-R Fridays came about from a toxic culture where racist players wanted teammates to be like them. He spoke confidentially to The Salem News because he said he wanted to alert the community. He did not want his named used, fearing retribution from teammates and Danvers hockey fans. He also spoke to school and police investigators.
The former player said he sensed his accounts of bad behavior were not taken seriously by authorities. He did not file a criminal complaint in order to protect himself.