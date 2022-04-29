DANVERS Two candidates vying for an open seat on the School Committee shared Thursday night what they think the district needs to help its students, and rebuild its reputation.
Gabriel Lopes and Paula Jones are competing for the race’s single seat. Both candidates would be first-time school committee members if elected.
They discussed their ideas for Danvers schools during a streamed candidate forum hosted by Danvers Community Access Television over Zoom ahead of Tuesday’s election. John Call, vice president of the DCAT board of directors, moderated the event while The Salem News asked questions.
The candidates shared their stances on issues facing the school system, including the fallout from reports of alleged abuse in locker rooms between members of the Danvers High School varsity boy’s hockey team.
Lopes is the director of sales for an information services company and is the father of two children. One is a second grader in Danvers Public Schools, and the other will be starting kindergarten in the fall.
He said the school district’s response to the hockey team’s alleged scandal drove him to run for this seat, adding that the situation is something he would “closely keep an eye on” as a school committee member.
“I want to eliminate the elephant in the room of what has happened in the past and the racial incidents that have happened, the discriminatory practices that have happened,” Lopes said. “I have confidence in our leaders that they’ve learned from this experience, and I don’t ever see it happening again.”
Jones is an elementary school principal in Manchester, N.H., and was the principal of the Highlands Elementary School in Danvers from 2017 to 2020. She has also worked as a teacher and curriculum coach during her 20 years as an educator.
The alleged scandal was also one of the reasons Jones decided to run for school committee, she said.
“We need to be completely honest and transparent with parents, with the community, with staff. I know many people at the elementary level had no idea what was going on until it came out, and that is not okay,” Jones said. “I think that this is our chance with a change in leadership and superintendency to bring in somebody with the qualities of transparency and honesty.”
The candidates spoke on how they would address learning losses from the pandemic, and if students should be mandated to wear masks in school.
“I think we need to teach acceptance and I think that we need to be accepting of whatever everybody’s decision is,” Jones said. “If it comes down to the school committee level and we get to vote on whether or not to mask our children, I will always vote no.”
Lopes said that he too was in favor of leaving the decision to mask up to families.
“It’s really about (at this point), how are we going to help our kids recover from the time lost in school, and what we can do as a community to support our teachers and the students?” he said.
When asked what issue the candidates would fix in the school system if given a magic wand, Lopes said bullying.
“If I can wave a magic wand and eliminate that so kids know every single day despite what’s going on in their world, that they won’t be bullied on the way to school, on the school bus or in the classroom, I think that’ll accelerate learning,” Lopes said. “Bullying in all forms has to end.”
For Jones, it would be to make sure every student comes to school with their emotional and social needs already met, since not every child has a stable homelife, she said.
“If they could come to school, ready to learn and ready to be in a safe, inclusive environment where they are accepted for who they are and for their academic abilities, and we meet them where they’re at and move them forward, that would be amazing,” she said.
The town election is set for May 4. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school.
To watch the entire School Committee candidate forum, visit tinyurl.com/4tyu5k9u.
