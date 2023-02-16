DANVERS — District leaders are looking for a budget increase of 4.79% for next school year.
The district is requesting just under $49 million for fiscal 2024, a roughly $2.235 million increase from FY23, Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers explained to School Committee members earlier this week.
In comparison, the district had a 4.37% budget increase last year. The proposed increase for 2024 comes from rising costs around transportation, salaries, out-of-district placement of special education students and evolving student needs, Wermers said.
“This year, we had a $46 million budget, and although having that much money, it was still a challenging budget year,” she said. “We have changing student needs and staffing still to help us recover from the pandemic. We're not there yet.”
The School Committee is expected to vote on the budget next month.
Just over $1 million of the FY24 increase would go to contracted salary increases for district staff if this budget is approved, according to a presentation given by Wermers Monday night.
She added that 81% of the overall school budget for next year covers salaries.
About $164,000 of the increase would fund out-of-district placements and other services for special education students, with special education making up 12.8% of the school’s FY24 budget overall, Wermers said.
A state-mandated 14% increase in cost for out-of-district placements starting next year is also accounted for in the new budget. This means that Danvers will have to shell out $582,000 to cover these placements instead of $104,000, which the typical 2.5% increase would call for.
“This is challenging for many school districts across the state,” Wermers said. “The Mass. Association of School Superintendents is working to reach out to legislators and explain the hardship that this places on a school budget (and municipal budget).”
Another $52,000 of the district’s 4.79% increase would pay for new curriculum materials, rising costs in digital subscriptions used in some classes and a Chromebook lease budget adjustment.
Transportation to and from school for students makes up $955,000 of the increase due to inflation and limited transportation options, Wermers said, and comprises 1.3% of the overall budget.
Danvers contracts with Salter Transportation to bus students to and from school. The district will soon go out to bid on a new contract, but Wermers said it's hard to drive this cost down right now due to a bus driver shortage, high gas costs and the fact that this is the only bus company on the North Shore that could work for the district.
School Committee member Joshua Kepnes said he’s heard complaints from parents about delayed buses and has witnessed this himself with his own son. But there’s only so much the district can do, Wermers said.
“When we have a district placement and we need to contract for services, we are beholden to the transportation company,” Wermers said. “Whatever they tell us the cost is, we must take the cost because we need to get the student to school.”
Salter is also expected to return some funds to Danvers for times it has not adequately delivered students to or from school on general routes, Danvers High School Principal Adam Federico said.
“They are, I think, a solid partner and they do recognize that there have been challenges here that they haven’t delivered on,” Federico said at the meeting.
“We have tried to come up with some creative ideas to do more of our own transportation, but that also has been a challenge in finding drivers and ordering vans,” he said.
ESSER funds that covered some costs for the district during the pandemic will go away after FY24, Wermers said. Currently, the district plans to fund 11 positions totaling about $871,000 and a $20,000 Zoom subscription through ESSER funds for FY24.
The district is still looking for $830,000 to fund programs and positions that aren’t needed for schools to function, but would give students more support and better experiences, School Committee Chairman Eric Crane said.
This would cover salaries for new special education programs to offset out-of-district placements, social workers at elementary and middle school students, therapeutic support teams at elementary schools, a public relations consultant and other support staff for the district, according to the presentation.
It would also cover the costs of items like updating the district’s website, reading and math screeners for the middle school, materials for innovative programs at the middle and high schools, specialized assessments for special education and inflationary increases in school supplies.
“If we really try to do everything that we think we need to do, the actual budget increase would be 6.6%,” Crane said. “At the end of the day, I realize that we're trying to do this in a very responsible way that I think could make for better educational outcomes.”
