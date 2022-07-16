Danvers has kickstarted a new municipal climate change initiative, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help them create a more sustainable community.
Created this year, Resilient Danvers aims to address climate change through local action and create Danvers’ first Climate Action, Sustainability, Preservation and Resiliency (CASPR) plan.
This plan will identify ways the town and its residents can reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions, which are carbon-containing pollutants that are creating holes in the atmosphere and warming the earth at alarming rates as a result.
“Climate change is an issue that most of us are facing. and at a local level, we can do something to address it,” said Jeff Elie, project manager for Resilient Danvers and the energy resource manager for the town.
Resilient Danvers will complete community assessments, data analyses, and stakeholder and community engagement activities over the coming months to create a CASPR plan by early 2023.
The plan will focus on ways the town can take action in six areas to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce its carbon footprint. Specifically, through buildings, transportation and land use, energy, natural resources, solid waste, and public health and safety.
“This is not going to be a static plan that’s going to sit on a shelf. It’s an action plan,” Elie said.
The initiative is searching for volunteer community members to become Climate Engagement Champions. These volunteers would educate others about climate change and the town’s CASPR plan at events, organizations and community spaces in Danvers.
The more hands on deck, the better, Elie said. Especially since climate change could have severe effects on the community.
According to the initiative’s website, increased storms and more severe weather patterns resulting from climate change would cause Danvers to see more downed trees and power lines, higher energy demand, lower water supplies, property damage and an increase in heat-related illnesses and insect-transmitted diseases.
“Sea level rise and storm surge and all the issues that come with climate change are real for Danvers,” Elie said.
That’s why the town is already working to rely less on fossil fuels when it comes to its energy use.
About 55% of the energy Danvers’ electric division uses to provide electricity to the town is non-carbon emitting, Elie said, adding that this number is expected to reach 80% by 2030 in accordance with the state’s decarbonization roadmap.
The town has increased rebate programs that support the use of technology that do not rely on fossil fuels. It also brought in a consultant last year to assess Danvers’ amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’ve done vulnerability assessments and some bigger picture items we needed to tackle, but we really needed to face climate change from a greenhouse gas and carbon emissions standpoint,” Elie said.
Danvers Select Board member Daniel Bennett also saw a need for this when he returned from an environmental issues conference in January 2019.
“I came back with 11 questions for the town manager and the town regarding the environment,” Bennett said. “Are we a green town? Why are we not a green town? What are we doing to put in electrical fueling stations for vehicles in the future? What are we doing about the 106 gas leaks that National Grid has in town?”
“They didn’t have the answers to those questions,” Bennett said.
Conversations like this spurred town officials to create Resilient Danvers and a CASPR plan. While the plan is still in early stages of development, there will be a public meeting this fall where community members can provide input on what actions the town needs to take.
“You have to start someplace, right? and nowhere is better than home,” Bennett said.
For more information about Resilient Danvers and how to become a volunteer for the initiative, go to https://resilient.danversma.gov/our-plan or email jelie@danversma.gov .