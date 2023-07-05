DANVERS — The town’s water and sewer rates are set to increase while electric are now down, town officials voted last week.
Starting July 1, 2024, water and sewer rates will go up by 4.83%, resulting in an increase of $24.84 per quarter for the average family that uses about 12,000 cubic feet of these services a year, the town said in a statement.
The Water & Sewer Commission approved this increase following a June 29 public hearing and a modest increase in Danvers’ FY24 Water and Sewer operating budgets from FY23, according to the statement.
These rates support the maintenance and improvements of the town’s infrastructure and drinking water, the statement said.
“We recognize and are understating of the impact this increase will have on our customers, but rate increases like this will help ensure reliable service for our customers and continue to fund capital improvements to the system,” DPW Director David Lane said in the statement.
As for electric rates, the fuel charge will decrease from $0.065 to $0.054 per kilowatt hour for residential customers and $0.0719 to $0.060 per kilowatt hour for all other customers for the rest of the year, according to a separate statement from the town. The fuel charge covers Danvers Electric’s costs of buying electricity wholesale and transmitting it to local customers.
This change, approved by the Municipal Light Board on June 27, will lower the electric bill of an average residential customer who uses 750 kilowatt hours a month by 7%, the statement said. That means the monthly bill for these residents will go down from $118.95 to $110.70.
Customers are seeing this decrease as a result of mild weather conditions in January and February over the winter, which kept wholesale electricity prices low and created surplus energy in the market, according to the statement.
“To further capitalize on the low wholesale electricity rates, Danvers Electric secured a short-term power purchase agreement with a regional supplier,” Assistant Utility Director Clint Allen said in the statement. “This agreement allowed us to lock in favorable and below-budgeted pricing for the next couple of years and avoid unnecessary exposure to the volatile open market.”
For more information about water, sewer and electric rates, go to https://www.danversma.gov/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.