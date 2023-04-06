DANVERS — The Select Board voted unfavorably on a warrant article that would implement a recall process for elected officials if approved during this spring’s Annual Town Meeting, partially because one member feared it would target him.
If approved by Town Meeting members and subsequently the state Legislature, Article 8 of the draft Town Meeting warrant would allow voters to recall Select Board, School Committee, Housing Authority and Library Board of Trustee members, along with the Town Moderator, if these officials have more than six months left in their term and if they are deemed to have committed an egregious act.
Officials could not be recalled for their vote on a matter unless it has to do with a conflict of interest, according to Article 8. The voters themselves must also determine if the grounds for that official’s recall is sufficient, not any municipal board or employee.
Currently, there are no recall procedures in Danvers that could remove an elected official from office — even if they are a convicted criminal, Select Board member Gardner Trask noted at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“If we had someone who was a tax dodge and convicted of it, would you want them making decisions about your taxation? If you had someone convicted of child abuse, would you want them on the School Committee?” Trask said.
“We need a tool. This is a tool to that end, and it has such high thresholds I cannot envision it being enacted,” he continued. “I can’t think of anything that’s happened in this town in the past 25 years, 30 years that would rise to this occasion. But I want to know that if something does, we have the ability to take action.”
Town Meeting voted to follow the Select Board’s recommendation to take no action on a similar article last year. But this version has been tweaked slightly to lengthen the time signatures would have to be submitted for a special election to take place, and now specifies that the Town Moderator and Housing Authority members could be subject to a recall.
Still, the Select Board voted Tuesday night 3-1, with member Maureen Bernard absent, against passing the article favorably to the Finance Committee ahead of Town Meeting.
“I feel that I am or would be a target of this recall. and for that reason, I do not support the article,” Select Board member Matthew Duggan said at the meeting.
Duggan was last called on to resign by Chairman Daniel Bennett at a March 21 board meeting, which he later walked out of, for missing the board’s town budget review and a previous meeting without any notice.
In December, he was sanctioned by Bennett for his interactions with candidates looking to join the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee. During a hearing with these candidates, Duggan accused the NAACP of tarnishing Danvers’ reputation and of using a report it conducted on the 2019-2020 Danvers High School’s boy’s hockey team hazing scandal as leverage to force the town to accept recommendations on the matter — comments Committee Chair Dr. Dutrochet Djoko called “completely inappropriate” and “misinformation.”
Duggan was also stripped of leadership roles on Select Board subcommittees and asked to resign in December 2021 after he had photographed a woman’s house just before she was to appear before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a permit, and after he sent her messages insulting her appearance and intelligence.
Town Meeting Precinct 5 member Mike Trainor presented Article 8 to the board Tuesday. He said he has no motive pertaining to any current elected officials in pushing forward a recall procedure.
“I just don’t feel comfortable that we don’t have one…” Trainor said at Tuesday’s meeting. “If you have someone in office that makes citizens feel uncomfortable, does something in their personal life, does not represent the town in a positive manner, I feel that the citizens should have a choice to get them out of office.”
Select Board member David Mills said the article felt to some extent like a “knee-jerk” reaction against the hockey scandal and pandemic-era protocols. The town has regular elections during which positions turn over all the time, he added.
“To have a recall provision that even could be started against decent, hard-working people in public office scares me,” Mills said. “I don’t think it’s a good thing.”
If passed, a recall procedure could only kick off if a petition with at least 350 certified signatures from Danvers voters is submitted to the town, according to Article 8.
“The very thought of 350 of my colleagues and neighbors and friends challenging the legitimacy of this office would be a very, very grievous, uncomfortable, terrible thing for me at this stage in my life,” Mills said.
But all that petition does is start the clock on whether a recall procedure could officially begin, Trainor said.
Once the 350 signatures are certified by the Town Clerk, petitioners have to secure signatures from 20% of the town’s voting population within 20 days of the certification for an election to take place. Currently, that’s just over 4,300 people.
The official would have five days to resign in writing from their position. If they do not, a special election must take place no less than 64 days or more than 90 days after the date of the second petition’s certification unless there is another election already scheduled within 100 days of that date, according to Article 8.
A special election would cost the town around $10,000 to $12,000 to hold, Town Clerk {span}Catherine Ellsworth said. {/span}
“If this petition said that we would have recalls for specific reasons, and they were named, I would be 100% supportive because I think we could come up with a list of egregious activities where somebody would be recalled, and I would even be willing to have a lower threshold to get that person removed from representing the community,” said Bennett, who also voted to pass it on unfavorably. “This is open ended.”
But the language of Article 8 is copied directly from legislation that’s been approved by the state and is already in use in other communities, Trainor said.
“I figured this is well vetted and if other cities and towns are using this language, I think it’s good for us,” he said.
Regardless of the Select Board’s opinion of the article, it will be voted on at Town Meeting on May 15. The board will continue to review the warrant draft during a 6:30 p.m. meeting inside Town Hall Thursday night.
