DANVERS — Select Board members frowned on a suggestion to send more funding to Danvers schools by having residents buy their own bins once a new waste collection system rolls out this year.
The idea came from a Finance Committee meeting last week, where members said it would be in the town’s best interest to have residents pay for the new $50 bins required for automated waste collection.
Article 5 of the Town Meeting warrant calls for Danvers to spend $980,000 from free cash on these bins — a cost the town currently plans to foot itself — before this new automated system begins in early July.
But with the school district still looking for roughly $700,000 to address growing special education costs and lower class sizes at the elementary level, Finance Committee Vice Chair Eric Mitchell said at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting that funding education was more important than covering the costs of residents’ waste bins.
“Ultimately, these items were left out of the budget because [the schools] recognized that we’re at our levy limit and doing so would adversely impact other departments,” Mitchell said on behalf of the committee.
“We understand this represents a pivot at this point in the budget process, however, we think it is the right thing to do…” he continued. “The Finance Committee cannot in good conscience support a trash service supported solely by the tax levy and not addressed the needs of our schools.”
There’s no immediate plans to create a waste fee to free up more funding for other departments. Nor is it clear if that fee would go directly to schools themselves, or simply keep further funds from flowing out of the town’s tax levy.
Select Board member Gardner Trask III said at Tuesday’s meeting that it was “inappropriate” for the Finance Committee to pit municipal departments against each other by suggesting that a trash fee be conditional, especially this late in the budget process.
“You have absolutely every right and responsibility to say the school budget should be increased. You have every right and responsibility to say ‘I think we should charge the people,’” Trask said. “But I think that kind of administrative decision about the trash funding and the source of that funding should be reverted back to the DPW and the town to do the due diligence it requires. That’s a major shift.”
Select Board member Maureen Bernard said the town shouldn’t put this cost on residents.
“Let’s take a look at the whole picture,” Bernard said at the meeting. “We’ve got some serious expenses coming up and I do appreciate what you’re saying, but I can’t see any more fees for the residents at this point.”
The residents should also have a say in the matter directly, Select Board member Matthew Duggan added.
“I don’t think it’s a conversation that we should have in the 11th hour with Town Meeting just several weeks away,” Duggan said at the meeting. “We’re committed to a new contract for trash removal, so I think it’s pertinent or relevant to have a conversation that involves the residents.”
Finance Committee member Mike Landers told the board that his committee is the last stop for the warrant before Town Meeting, and that while it is an advisory board, it has actively participated in policy decisions throughout Danvers’ history.
He also pointed out that residents buy their own trash and recycling bins, and that purchasing new bins for them is an added cost to the town.
“I’ve seen a lot of times where the Finance Committee has not agreed with the budgetary numbers that have been brought before them,” Landers said. “I’ve seen the Finance Committee change warrant articles, I’ve seen it change things that have nothing to do with finance, like a historic district or something else that might come up. That’s what the Finance Committee in Danvers does, and that’s what we did in our discussion.”
Regardless if the town adopts a trash fee, Town Meeting will still need to vote in favor of Article 5 so that the bins can be purchased at a wholesale cost, Town Manager Steve Bartha said at the meeting.
Whether the town will be reimbursed by residents for that cost has yet to be decided. The Finance Committee will hold a hearing on the warrant articles while reviewing the warrant draft during meetings on Monday and Wednesday evening. Those meetings will start at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
“We’re going to vote next week the way we’re going to vote, and it’s going to result in a recommendation,” Landers said. “My guess is people are going to be put into an uncomfortable position, potentially amongst other folks as a result of it. So be it. Our job is to do what we think is financially prudent for the community.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.