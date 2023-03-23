DANVERS — For the second time in two years, Matthew Duggan is being urged to resign by some of his colleagues on the Danvers Select Board.
This time, board member Gardner Trask called for Duggan’s resignation Tuesday night after criticizing him for not attending previous proceedings as a board member, and after Duggan walked out early on that evening’s Select Board meeting.
Trask and Chairman Daniel Bennett called out Duggan earlier in the meeting for missing last Saturday’s town budget review without any notice or reason ahead of time, and said that Duggan has canceled or canceled last-minute on the board multiple times.
Bennett said at the start of Tuesday’s meeting that fellow Select Board member David Mills notified the board ahead of time that he couldn’t attend the town budget review in person, and offered to be broadcasted into the meeting.
“I did not know that Selectman Duggan was not going to show,” Bennett said during Tuesday’s meeting. “He didn't call me or let me know that he was going to be absent. I called him Sunday to inquire about his well-being. He didn't respond.
“We draw a stipend and we have work to do,” Bennett said. “We need to show up if we're going to collect that stipend and Matt, you're not earning your stipend.”
Select Board members receive a stipend of $3,500 during their term on the board, while the chair is paid a $4,000 stipend, Town Clerk Catherine Ellsworth said.
At the meeting, Duggan thanked Bennett for his “input and constructive criticism” after that comment, and participated for the next hour until the board went into its agenda for correspondences and new business.
At that point, he quietly got up and left the room.
After Duggan stepped away, Trask told the Select Board that he wasn’t concerned about whether Duggan deserves a stipend, but if he is adequately serving the town.
“He has a larger responsibility to the people who did vote for him, including myself and others who voted for him, and if he's unwilling to collaborate with the other members of the board or serve the citizens in a respectful and responsible manner, I think he should resign and let someone who's willing to do that work,” Trask said after Duggan had left.
Select Board member Maureen Bernard said during the meeting that it would be better to discuss Duggan’s participation during executive session instead of in front of the public. Trask said the matter doesn’t meet the threshold to enter executive session since it is not a disciplinary action, but rather, a comment.
Regardless, Duggan “won’t participate,” Trask said, adding that there are no disciplinary actions the board could take against him, and that Duggan ultimately missed Saturday’s budget review because of work.
“I understand we all have work issues. I get it,” Trask said. “But the budget hearing was scheduled so far in advance.”
Duggan also missed a night meeting with the board a month ago without giving his colleagues a heads up, Bennett told The Salem News. Duggan still hasn’t returned Bennett’s call about the budget review or contacted him after Tuesday’s meeting, Bennett said.
“(The night meeting) was no big deal in my mind, but I'm old fashioned,” Bennett told The Salem News. “If you're not going to show up to work, call somebody. Let them know. More egregious was missing our Saturday all-day budget review, which was one of the most important things the Select Board does.
“It's really up to Matt to reach out,” Bennett said. “I'm happy to speak to him and try to resolve these issues, but these are issues of his making.”
Duggan did not respond to email or phone messages Thursday for an interview.
Duggan was first elected to the Select Board in 2021 and has 14 months left in his term. But Tuesday wasn’t the first time that his fellow board members have called on Duggan to resign.
The board stripped Duggan of leadership roles on subcommittees and asked him to step down from the board altogether in December 2021 after he was found photographing a woman’s home hours before she was to appear before the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals to request a permit for building an addition.
Duggan would not identify himself to the woman or say why he was there during the incident, and later messaged her insults about her appearance and intelligence after her husband called the police and officers went to his home.
Duggan said at the time that he was within his rights to photograph the home since he did so on a public street, and that the matter was “blown out of proportion.”
Bennett told The Salem News that he offered to have Duggan come back on the subcommittees when he took over as Select Board Chair, but that Duggan told him he “wasn’t interested.”
“I have nothing against Matt as a person,” he said. “But we have a five-member board where we need to act together. He doesn't want to interact with us.”
This December, Bennett sanctioned Duggan for his interactions with candidates for the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee during a hearing with the board to fill two vacancies on the committee.
Duggan brought up one of the candidates' role on the NAACP’s ad hoc committee around racist, homophobic and antisemitic hazing incidents on the Danvers High School’s boy’s hockey team during the 2019-2020 season, and accused the NAACP for using the report that came out of the ad hoc committee as leverage to force the town to accept recommendations around the issue and tarnishing the town’s reputation.
The Human Rights and Inclusion Committee condemned Duggan for his line of questioning at the time. Committee Chair Dr. Dutrochet Djoko called his comments “completely inappropriate” and having “nothing to do with the candidate qualifications” during the committee’s December meeting, and labeled Duggan's thoughts on the NAACP as misinformation.
Djoko sent a letter to the Select Board that Bennett read aloud at its Dec. 20 meeting.
“The outrage should have been directed or addressed through the perpetrators of the indecency that occurred in our town a few years ago and traumatized and harmed residents,” the letter read. “The outrage should not be addressed to whoever dares to ask questions about the transgressions.
“This is an example of the way some members of our town are not treating our residents with dignity and respect and making it difficult for Black and brown people to participate in town committees,” the letter continued.
Bennett said at the Dec. 20 meeting that Duggan violated the board’s code of conduct. He then barred Duggan from asking questions of future volunteers before the board unless they are first submitted in writing and reviewed.
“The unwelcoming impact of Select Board member Duggan's words was felt not only by two women of color trying to volunteer their time to the town, but also by many in the community,” Bennett said at the time, adding that Duggan was unable to “engage in respectful conversations with people of different experience and backgrounds.”
Duggan told Bennett that he didn’t regret his line of questioning.
“For the rest of this board to sanction me or censor me, I mean, I’m free to speak what I think and I don’t believe that I was disrespectful," Duggan said at that meeting.
