DANVERS — The Select Board voted 4-1 during Tuesday’s meeting to recommend Town Meeting members vote against a warrant article calling for fire trucks and other public safety apparatus to be allowed to fly “Thin Blue Line” flags. Board member Maureen Bernard was the lone dissenting vote.
The warrant article is the result of a citizen’s petition filed by a group called the “Citizens to Restore Respect of First Responders in the Town of Danvers” which was formed by several residents. According to Keith Lucy, a founding member of the group and former board member, petitioning the town to allow a vote on the “Thin Blue Line” issue is the first action of the newly-formed group.
In a draft of the warrant and explanation report for the Special Town Meeting on Oct. 26, the town’s attorney provided a statement which describes his findings that the warrant article is legally unenforceable and if passed, it would be “purely advisory in nature.”
“Thin Blue Line” flags, a greyed-out American flag with a blue line through the middle, first appeared on town fire trucks in August, and they were removed after Town Manager Steve Bartha ordered their removal on Aug. 25. In a statement, Bartha said he requested the removal of the flags after he received a complaint from a resident.
“As local government officials and public servants, our responsibility is to work in support of all residents of and visitors to Danvers regardless of their belief systems or lived experiences,” he said in the statement. “When we as public servants, through speech, actions, or the symbols we display, have intentionally or unintentionally undermined the confidence of marginalized members of our community, we are obligated to act.”
The decision sparked controversy. The Danvers Firefighters Association released its own statement opposing the decision, saying the flag is not political and has been displayed on town fire trucks since 2018, after Weymouth police Officer Michael Chesna was killed in the line of duty. The union later clarified this to say that a decal with a different representation of the “thin blue line,” a black box with a blue line through the middle, had been displayed for the past two years, and the flags were only recently placed on the trucks.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Board member Gardner Trask questioned which “Thin Blue Line” flag design the warrant article references.
Lucy confirmed that the greyed-out American flag is the flag the citizen’s petition intended to refer to, but he added that the citizen’s group is open to hear any other suggestions that Town Meeting members might offer to show support of public safety officers.
Lucy also questioned the town attorney’s findings on the legality and enforceability of the warrant article. Board member David Mills, a former judge of many years, said he resented the fact that the “Thin Blue Line” controversy has divided the town so deeply.
“This warrant article continues to erode the bridge of trust (between the community and the police) that we have worked for continuously for the past 10 years,” he said, pointing out that the flag is seen as political by many, and therefore, legally should not be flown on public property.
He said, “no town bylaw can contradict state law which prohibits political activity on public property.”
During the meeting, the board also voted 5-0 in support of Warrant Article 2, which calls for the town to “express its appreciation and support of Danvers first responders and their families,” “reaffirm its commitment to providing the training, tools, and equipment necessary to protect their health and safety and the health and safety of community members,” “acknowledge the vital role first responders have and continue to play as essential workers in the midst of this global pandemic,” and “express its condolences and deep sense of gratitude for those first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.