DANVERS — Single-family homeowners will see an average tax hike of $185 next year in Danvers.
The Danvers Select Board voted unanimously last month during its tax classification hearing to set the town’s tax factor to 1.4750 for the 2023 fiscal year, which translates to $11.75 per $1,000 of value for residential properties and $19.98 for commercial and industrial. That puts the average single-family tax bill at $7,118.
This is a 3.15% average increase for all homeowners from fiscal year 2022, when the factor was 1.4222. Two-family homeowners will see an average jump of $544 on their tax bill, while condominium owners should expect an average of $33 to drop from that bill, according to the presentation given by Chief Assessor John LaBelle at the meeting.
This tax factor will also increase commercial taxes by 3.31%, or an average of $1,224.
“That seemed to me to be as fair as you can be, which is hard to do,” Select Board Chair Daniel Bennett said at the Nov. 15 hearing.
The town saw its total taxable value jump 10.12% between fiscal years 2022 and 2023, with its most recent assessment landing Danvers at a value of about $6.6 billion. For fiscal year 2022, that value was nearly $6.02 billion.
Residential values have increased the most. The town has seen a net addition of 14 residential parcels added over the last fiscal year, bringing its total to 8,781 residential parcels worth a combined $5.1 billion, a jump of 11.31%. Danvers also lost four commercial parcels, leaving 549 of these parcels in town.
“Growth is important for us because that’s how we compensate for inflation or for other types of expenses,” said Select Board member Matthew Duggan, referring to the properties added to or expanded in town each year.
According to the assessors presentation, the average single-family home value in town for fiscal 2023 is $605,754, up from $547,634 last year.
Select Board member Gardner Trask suggested a tax factor of 1.4690 but voted along with Bennett’s motion for 1.4750.
“We go through this every year and there’s never a right or wrong,” Trask said at the meeting. “This is subjective, so I look for balance.”
The board did not consider adopting the town’s maximum tax factor of 1.5.
“As the values have gone up, we keep pushing our 1.5 limit,” Bennett said. “We’re not there this year, maybe not next year, but in some point in time we’ll be looking at that number.”