DANVERS — Local advocates are making another try to get the Community Preservation Act on the ballot for Town Election this spring.
The act would create a local grant program projected to generate $1.2 million each year to fund the preservation of historic buildings, landmarks and open space in town, along with community housing programs.
It’s been shot down before, most recently when a petition failed to get enough signatures to get on the ballot last spring. But there’s hope that Danvers will take action this time around, said Daniel Bennett, Select Board chair and vice president of the Danvers Historical Society’s Board of Trustees.
“(The CPA) would help to maintain and restore veterans’ graves,” Bennett said. “It would help with veterans housing, senior housing, of all things that other communities have taken advantage of by getting the matching funds from the state.
“Right now, we’re not getting those matching funds,” he said.
If the CPA is adopted in the spring, Danvers residents would see a 1% surcharge on their property tax bill. That would be worth about $18 a quarter for the average Danvers homeowner, Bennett said.
This revenue would also be supplemented by state funding from the Community Preservation Trust Fund.
“Last year, the state gave (CPA communities) 40 cents on the dollar,” Bennett said. “That’s a big match.”
Some of the money in this state fund comes from fees paid to the Registry of Deeds, meaning that Danvers residents are paying into the fund without seeing any of the benefits in their own town, said David McKenna, president of the Danvers Historical Society.
“It just seems a waste to me that this money could be benefiting the citizens in Danvers instead of the citizens of Beverly or Salem or East Overshoe out in Western Massachusetts,” McKenna said. “There’s so many things we could have done with it. We could have saved the train station perhaps.”
The Society’s Board of Trustees and the town’s Preservation Commission recently voted again, unanimously, to support adoption of the CPA, which the board said is “likely the most important historic preservation effort that the Town of Danvers has undertaken,” according to a letter sent to Historical Society members this fall.
The Trustees also noted that CPA money could help expand the Danvers Rail Trail and other local parks and recreational spaces — it could be used to install a splash park and kayak launch at Sandy Beach Recreation Area; or replace the aging pillars outside the library and preserve historical buildings and monuments in town.
A petition started by Danvers Historical Society trustees would need at least 1,100 signatures by March 1 to get the CPA on the ballot for the town’s May 2 election.
Bennett is hoping to get at least 1,500 signatures in case some names get scratched off. Residents will be able to sign that petition at upcoming community events or if they visit Tapley Memorial Hall on Page Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays.
“This is not the sort of thing where we’re going to be going in and building big mega-complexes if the Danvers CPA is used for affordable housing,” McKenna said, pointing to that use of the funds. “It would be more along the lines of giving some funding to Habitat for Humanity or one of those other groups that takes a single-family residence or a duplex and rehabs it for affordable housing for one or two families.”
Bennett and other CPA supporters will continue educating residents on what this fund could do for the community once they collect enough signatures, he said.
Preservation Commission member Louis George hopes Danvers residents will stop to learn more about the CPA when they see a supporter with a petition around town.
“We want to convey to people what the possibilities of this really are,” George said.
