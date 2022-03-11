DANVERS — More than 100 students and coaches from Danvers High School got a lesson Thursday on a topic that the town has been forced to confront over the last year.
An expert on hazing held three separate presentations at the high school for student-athletes, coaches and members of the public. The sessions were part of an ongoing effort by the school district to talk about the difficult subject in the wake of the controversy over misconduct in the boys’ hockey program two years ago.
Dennis Goodwin, a former high school teacher and coach who runs the Anti-Hazing Collaborative, urged the town to continue to be educated about hazing and to embrace anyone who comes forward with accusations.
“We need to change the paradigm,” Goodwin said. “It takes a lot of time.”
The town and the school district came under heavy scrutiny last year after a former hockey player came forward with accusations that teammates had engaged in racist and sexual misconduct during the 2019-20 season. Many members of the public blasted officials for not being more transparent about the facts of the case and their handling of the situation.
In the night-time session of his three presentations, Goodwin did not address the specifics of the Danvers situation. But he said it was important that a community rally around anyone who shows the courage to speak up about hazing incidents. He cited one study that found that 92% of students did not report hazing to a coach or an administrator.
Goodwin showed a video of a news report of a young student at a Utah school who did come forward to report incidents of sexual assault.
“That kid is the real hero,” Goodwin said. “That’s the kid that the community should be supporting.”
About 80 student-athletes and 30 coaches attended afternoon sessions with Goodwin. But in the evening session that was intended for members of the public, only five people showed up other than school officials, and those five are all coaches.
David Thomson, a former School Committee member who attended the session, said the lack of participation by the public was “disappointing.”
“It’s unfortunate that the district and DanversCARES (a community-based coalition) has done lots of programming over the years and the response is usually underwhelming,” Thomson said. “Maybe parents see this as a student/coaching thing, but you would think they would want to be educated on the topic.”
David Chisholm, an assistant coach on the Danvers girls’ basketball team who attended the evening session, said the presentation was helpful.
“Obviously in this day and age it’s on the forefront of everyone’s concerns,” he said. “For the most part I believe that Danvers sports has done a good job dealing with incidents.”
Next up for Danvers is a two-day workshop for students and faculty run by the Northeastern University Center for the Study of Sport in Society on April 1 and 2.
