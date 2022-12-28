DANVERS — Middle schoolers are hoping to make 2023 a greener year, as seen in a free calendar now available to the public.
The calendar features 13 drawings that depict what sustainability looks like in Danvers, whether it be conserving water or reducing pollution.
Each eco-friendly design was created by a 6th grade art student at Holten Richmond Middle School who participated in a sustainability poster contest through the town’s Department of Public Works.
Some of the slogans on the winning posters include “Stop pollution, it’s the best solution,” “Think about your water bill,” “Grow more trees” and “The future is in your hands.” Winners were chosen by a committee of judges who work within the town.
“Congratulations to all our participants,” the DPW said in a statement on its website. “You have all made a difference by teaching your community to help protect our environment.”
The featured students are Savannah Remotigue, Auriel O’Brein, Sofia Godzik, Norah Wright, Valentina Forgatti, Violet Gove, Renee Corso, Amanda Sabin, Jack Hueter, Carden McLaughlin, Shantel Kasambeko, Olivia Noble and Lilly Mahan. They will each receive a certificate at the Jan. 9 School Committee meeting.
Middle schoolers met with DPW staff in early October to discuss the impact of sustainable habits and how they are practiced in Danvers.
“The DPW is committed to educating children about areas of sustainability including electrification and the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” the statement said. “Through our support of community and school projects, we hope to encourage our residents to do their part to practice sustainable habits.”
A limited number of calendars are available at Town Hall on Sylvan Street and the Business Division at 2 Burroughs Street.
Visit https://www.danversma.gov/be-green/ for more information on sustainability in Danvers.
