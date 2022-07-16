DANVERS — Four free concerts will give Danvers residents a treat in the heat this summer.
The series kicks off with Horizon and The Horns at 6 p.m. Monday at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library on Sylvan Street.
“We’re just really excited to be able to bring back these popular events,” said Dave Mountain, Danvers’ recreation director. “The concerts are one of the few large community events that we still have, since a lot of things have gone away prior to COVID and during COVID.”
“(The concerts) are a place where people get to come together, support a community event and have some fun with their neighbors,” he continued.
The Perfect Crime will play at the pavilion on July 27, the Annie Brobst Band on Aug. 3, and Decades of Rock on Aug. 24.
Concert goers are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Danvers’ Twisted Fate Brewing Company will be providing alcoholic beverages at the concerts, and other food vendors that have yet to be finalized will also be in attendance.
The concerts returned with several shows last summer following the 2020 season being canceled due to the pandemic.
While the cost of putting on the concerts has gone up and it’s harder getting sponsors, Mountain said Danvers Recreation and The Friends of Danvers Recreation hope to book more acts next summer.
“We don’t have as many shows as we used to have, but it’s a good start,” Mountain said. “Through the generosity of our sponsors (GMC Danvers and Mead Web Design) we’re able to provide these concerts to anyone who wants to show up.”
For more information about the concerts, go to www.danversconcerts.com.
