DANVERS — Three finalists have been chosen in the search for a new Danvers superintendent.
At a special meeting held over Zoom Tuesday night, the School Committee announced that Daniel Bauer, Geoff Bruno and Peter Cushing will vie for the top spot in the district.
The finalists will be interviewed and invited for site visits at schools in the district on Jan. 5, 6 and 9. They will meet with principals, staff, town officials and other community members during the visits and undergo extensive reference checks, the School Committee said.
The new superintendent will be announced Jan. 9, the school district said in a statement.
Bauer is currently the principal of Marblehead High School. Prior to taking that job in 2016, he worked as an assistant principal at Beverly High School for 10 years and taught social studies at Masconomet for five years. He was also the head coach of the Beverly Panthers varsity football team for a decade.
Bauer is a doctoral candidate at Northeastern University for a degree in curriculum, teaching and leadership, and has masters degrees in organizational management from Endicott College and teaching from Tufts University. He received his undergraduate degree in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.
Bruno has been a superintendent in Scarborough, Maine, since July 2021. He previously served as superintendent in Falmouth, Maine, for seven years and also spent time in Saugus, where he was the director of curriculum and instruction for two years and the principal of Belmonte Middle School for three years.
Bruno was also the principal of Georgetown Middle School and assistant principal at the Hopkinton Middle School, as well as the head of school at Community Day Charter School in Lawrence. He is a doctoral candidate at the University of Maine, has a masters in educational leadership from Boston University and a bachelor’s in government from Wesleyan University.
Cushing has been an assistant superintendent in the Medford Public schools since 2019. Before that, he was principal for a year at Webster High School and a middle school principal in the Narragansett Regional School District for seven years, where he also served as a high school vice principal for three years.
He was also a high school history teacher in the Arlington Public Schools for two years and taught various subjects in the Lynn Public Schools for four years. Cushing has a doctorate and masters in education from Boston College along with a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Anselm College.
The finalists were chosen from five semi-finalists at the Superintendent Search Committee’s meeting Monday night.
The district received 16 applications in total, seven of which were interviewed, said School Committee member Robin Doherty, who chairs the search committee.
“(The meeting) was very collaborative. We were very honest with each other,” Doherty said at Tuesday’s School Committee meeting. “We were very transparent with each other, and it was a very tough decision.”
She was joined on the committee by fellow School Committee member Alice Campbell, parents Susan Soldani, Chris Forest and Matt Hanas, Finance Committee member Ted Blake, teachers Nichole Damigella, Paula Morris and Heather Carnevale, Danvers Teachers Association President Kathleen Murphy, paraprofessional Shannon Chan, Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers, and Martha Jancaitis, principal of Great Oak Elementary School.
