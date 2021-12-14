DANVERS — Superintendent Lisa Dana said Monday night that the "firestorm" over the school district's handling of the Danvers High School hockey team controversy has taken a toll on the whole community, including herself.
"For the protection of my own mental health I quickly had to learn not to look at the social media comments while at the same time take a critical look at how the situation was handled," Dana said.
Dana made her comments at the start of Monday night's School Committee meeting at Danvers High School. She announced that she had a statement to make and said she wanted to read it "as this is emotional."
Dana said school officials took action in June of 2020 after becoming aware of alleged racist and homophobic behavior of Danvers High boys hockey players during the 2019-2020 season. When concerns about the incidents continued on social media, Dana said she supported the School Committee's decision to hire an outside investigator.
School officials have come under heavy criticism for refusing the disclose details of the incidents. They only came to light after a player spoke anonymously to the media.
The player said he was repeatedly struck in the face with a plastic sex toy by a teammate because he refused to shout a racial slur as part of a locker room ritual, which the team called "Hard R Fridays," with the "R" referring to the final letter of the n-word. The team also held what was called "Gay Tuesday," when the player said he was touched inappropriately after being told to strip naked.
Dana said Monday that she had "many difficult conversions" with parents, students and staffs and spent many hours thinking about what she and the district were doing "and if we could do things differently given the limitations we faced due to privacy laws."
"I understand that there is a natural curiosity for people to know every detail of a situation, but in this case it simply isn't legally possible," she said.
Dana spoke about the toll the controversy has taken on students, staff, herself, and the community as a whole.
"As the superintendent, I understand that attacks are going to come my way, and right or wrong I have to try to shield my team from them while also making changes," Dana said.
Dana said she is working to be more transparent and to communicate all of the work that is being done "to make positive changes."
"As is often said, talk doesn't matter unless it is backed up with action," she said.
"The issues of racism and homophobia and antisemitism are not issues that I or the school district can solve on our own," she added. "These are problems facing our entire nation, and while we might not be able to change the country I believe that Danvers is a community that can come together and work together to make a difference."
School Committee member Alice Campbell thanked Dana for her statement and encouraged continued communication from the superintendent.
"The community I think was looking for that and I appreciate the fact that you took the time and did that," Campbell said.