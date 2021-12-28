DANVERS — The superintendent of the Danvers Public Schools is taking a medical leave for an undetermined period of time, school officials announced on Tuesday.
The statement did not disclose the specific medical issue Superintendent Lisa Dana is suffering, but said, "The District supports Dr. Dana and wishes her the best during the period of her leave."
The School Committee will meet Thursday in a closed-door session, then is expected to vote publicly on possible temporary changes to the administration during Dana's absence.
The statement did not make any reference to a series of recent events that have put a spotlight on the school, starting with a controversy over the administration and school committee's handling of three investigations into reports of extreme racist and homophobic hazing on the hockey team. The district initially refused to release those investigative reports, then released such heavily redacted versions as to make them virtually incomprehensible.
The specific actions by players didn't come to light until a student came forward to disclose them.
Dana and other school leaders came under sharp criticism for what many perceived as a coverup, but which school officials said was an attempt to protect student privacy, which they later acknowledged was overly broad.
Subsequently, the wrestling team was briefly suspended after a fight stemming from one student confronting another over a three-year-old video on social media in which the second student had used racist language; the complaint then revealed conversations in a group Snapchat that involved racist and homophobic language.
The school also discovered a swastika in a bathroom at the school earlier this month.
School and town officials have been working on efforts to educate students about racism, homophobia and other offensive behavior.