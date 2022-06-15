DANVERS — The Danvers School District will take new and reinforced actions to keep students safe following a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month.
The district is applying this week for a $200,000 school violence prevention program grant to enhance its school safety plan, Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers said at the School Committee’s meeting Monday. Also discussed was what upper administration will look like for the next school year.
Through the grant, the district would buy more security cameras for the high school, middle school and some elementary schools, along with better quality video doorbells for schools that need them, Wermers said. Meetings have also been held with administrators and teachers to reinforce safety protocols.
“This summer, we’re going to look at any recommendations that are coming out of the analysis of the Robb Elementary School shooting, and use that as a lens to look at our procedures,” Wermers said. “We’ll also be meeting with Danvers police to do that, as well.
The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead. School districts around the country are reassessing their security protocols in the aftermath.
Danvers police have offered to do more exterior checks around the schools to make sure all doors are closed and locked from the outside, as current protocols in the district require, Wermers said. This something that public works staff at the schools will likely start doing as a part of their daily rounds, she added.
Additional fans will be added to spaces inside the schools that can get especially hot so there won’t be a need to open doors, Wermers said.
Each fall and spring, the schools will continue to hold active shooter drills, which the district has referred to as enhanced lockdown training since implementing it in 2014.
The training has four components: Locking down, evacuating, communicating with other people in the building, or, when faced with no other option, counter distracting the intruder.
Wermers said the trainings give staff and students the power to make effective choices in dangerous situations.
“In a situation where no single protocol is really effective, this doesn’t come just through common sense. It comes through training,” Wermers said.
Currently, there are student resource officers at the high school, middle school and at Essex Tech, which pays for that officer throughout the year.
“The reality of having (a resource officer) at every school will be very difficult right now, especially with our staffing issues and our budget deficit,” Danvers police Chief James Lovell told the committee.
However, patrolling officers will spend more time at the schools before and after the school day, and will be present at field days and other activities, Lovell said.
Essex Tech has also been good about sharing its resource officer with Danvers High if needed, and vice versa, Lovell said.
Student resource officers work closely with the district, social workers and families to investigate reports of violence in schools, Lovell said. Danvers police also have a clinician onboard who can make behavioral health assessments.
“They can also assist us in doing home visits, evaluations and trying to help navigate where a student needs to go, what type of service they need and help get those services set up for us,” Lovell said. “So we have a great relationship with the schools right now.”
Danvers High School Principal Adam Federico said schools are able to temporarily remove students who may pose a safety threat if need be.
“The discipline laws were changed a couple of years ago, which really added some layers to the discipline process, and it’s much more step-by-step,” Federico said. “But we do have that ability to do an emergency removal, if we feel that’s needed.”
If people are aware of a potential threat to school safety, Federico said, they should not hesitate to inform the school or call the police.
“That’s what they’re there for,” he said. “I think sometimes people get a little nervous that it might be too strong of a step. It’s not.”
In terms of administrative changes while the district searches for a new superintendent, Wermers has formed a team of administrators and new hires to the district to manage matters that formerly fell under the purview of two assistant superintendents.
Pam Crum was recently hired as the district’s finance manager and interim business manager, and Kim Bevans is its new human resource manager. Keith Taverna had been in charge of these duties as an assistant superintendent, but left the district earlier this month.
Wermers, who was the other assistant superintendent before she was tapped as the interim leader, will have a mentor who has worked with other interim superintendents in the past, she said.
Federico will provide support to the district’s central office strategy and school district operations. Julie Posternak, Ellyn Feerick and Peter DiMauro will act as curriculum directors for the elementary schools, middle school and high school, respectively.
“What I thought of doing is taking the team and looking at the division of duties that we put together so that we are able to make it through the year as we transition,” Wermers said, adding that it will make Danvers “well suited for a superintendent coming into the district.”
Details about the search to find a permanent superintendent are expected to be released later this summer.
