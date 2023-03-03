DANVERS — The federal government will fund a $24.3 million cleanup of the Creese and Cook Tannery superfund site in Danvers.
Through the cleanup, crews will excavate about 62,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil then consolidate, grade and cap the material off on the northwestern portion of 55 Clinton Ave. near Route 128 in Danvers, said Dave Deegan, a spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s New England region.
These excavated areas will be re-covered with clean soil and new vegetation, and contaminated solids will be consolidated and contained with a protective cap at 55 Clinton Ave., the EPA said in a statement.
Danvers secured a piece of $1 billion in funding to clean up Massachusetts superfund sites through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are now on track to expedite the clean up of superfund sites in Danvers, Ashland, and Attleboro, Massachusetts,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in the statement. “I’ve been fighting for these critical investments to get hazardous chemicals out of our environment and protect the health of our communities.”
The EPA will contract out the work in December with plans to start the cleanup in the summer of next year, Deegan said.
The site has been a headache for Danvers and the EPA for years. Home to the Creese and Cook Tannery from 1903 to 1981, the former company’s leather tanning work contaminated the once 22-acre property’s surface and subsurface soils, particularly by disposing of industrial waste in two landfills on the property and discharging liquid effluent into the Crane River, according to the EPA.
The property was added to the EPA’s Superfund Program’s National Priorities List in 2013. The EPA selected a final plan for cleaning up the site in 2019, which the latest funding will go toward.
In 2021, roughly 5,000 tons of contaminated soil were excavated from 45 Water St. and 33 Water St., where the company started before moving to 55 Clinton Ave., and disposed of off-site in accordance with the plan, the EPA said.
While the EPA expects the overall cost to come in around $23.4 million, that amount could grow based on current costs and bids for the work to be completed, Deegan said.
More work will also be required after this leg of the cleanup wraps up, including further wetland restoration and monitoring, and long-term operation and maintenance of the consolidation area and caps, Deegan said.
“Finally, the EPA also conducts ‘Five Year Reviews’ every five years after site work is completed, which ensures that the cleanup actions continue to remain protective of human health and the environment in the long term,” Deegan said.
Further information about the superfund site, including past cleanup activities, decisions and other documents related to the site is available at www.epa.gov/superfund/creese. Documents are also available for review at the Peabody Institute Library Danvers, 15 Sylvan St.
