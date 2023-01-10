Danvers will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. from 4-6 p.m. at the Danvers High School Atrium Jan. 16.
Organized by the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, the event will feature art created by Danvers schoolchildren and musical performances from students at Danvers High, St. John’s Prep and Brandeis University.
Student speakers will also address guests and the town will present its Drum Major for Justice Award to a recipient who is committed to social justice.
Light refreshments will be served.