DANVERS — A virtual short film and discussion about antisemitism and how it continues to affect communities will be held for Danvers locals on Jan. 23.
The event was organized by the town in partnership with the Lappin Foundation and will be held over Zoom from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We will be bringing this short video to people to teach again about the history of antisemitism and create a space for community members to ask questions or really unpack what they watched,” said Jasmine Ramón, Danvers’ director of Equity and Inclusion.
The event stems from a community conversation in Danvers that followed a string of antisemitic incidents last year, the town said.
“This is an effort to keep the conversation going and to continue to build the relationship that we have with (the Lappin Foundation) and keep the momentum that came from their support with our community’s Take Back the Bridge event that happened in the fall,” Ramón said.
Visit lappinfoundation.org to register for the event. For more information about the Lappin Foundation or the event, email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.