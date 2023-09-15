DANVERS — The town will host its second annual Latinx Heritage Month Celebration at Danvers High School on Sept. 23.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the high school’s parking lot will host food vendors and activities that showcase the diversity and blooming cultures of Latinx communities.
“The celebration is not only to show the diversity within Latin America and the Caribbean, but also to celebrate and acknowledge that those are identities of community members here in Danvers,” said Jasmine Ramón, the town’s diversity and inclusion director.
Free food from La Frontera Sabrosa, Yayi’s Catering and Isla Bonita Nutrition will be available, as will entertainment from DJ Amador El Unico.
Greg Coles Dance and Drum will also give Salsa, Merengue and Bachata dance lessons.
Kids can listen to stories and make crafts, including their own flags, in addition to other activities related to cultures from across Latin America and the Caribbean, Ramón said.
In the case of bad weather, the festival will move into the high school’s atrium.
Ramón is excited to have a more diverse planning committee for this year’s event and that the celebration has moved from the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers to the high school, a more accessible location, she said.
It’s also exciting to see the town honor these residents as its Hispanic population continues to grow, Ramón said. Between the 2010 and 2020 Census, the Hispanic portion of Danvers’ total population tripled from 2% to 6%, according to the town’s 2030 Strategic Plan.
“While those numbers are not super, super high, we see that more Latina, Hispanic and Caribbean people are coming here,” she said. “It’s just a really exciting opportunity to have that representation, to educate the broader community and to bring people together.”
