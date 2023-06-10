DANVERS — The town will host the North Shore Race Amity Day Festival on Sunday for the first time to help locals celebrate diversity, respect and kindness.
Hosted on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers from 1 to 3 p.m., the 6th annual festival is hosted by the town of Danvers with support from the Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement, Danvers Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council, the town said in a statement.
The Danvers High School Jazz Quintet and Afro-Jazz vocalist Wangari Fahari will perform at this year’s festival, as will Flamenco instructor Eve Costarelli.
There will also be interactive dialogue activities, interviews with Dr. Charles Desmond and Danvers Historical Society President Dave McKenna, who are both members of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee, and other activities.
Former Gov. Charlie Baker signed the Race Amity Day Bill in 2016, making Massachusetts the first state in the nation to designate the second Sunday in June as Race Amity Day each year.
The day recognizes that Massachusetts is “composed of multicultural, multiethnic and multiracial citizens,” according to the bill.
It also encourages “friendship, collegiality, civility, respect and kindness as the commonly shared ideals of the collective citizenry of the Commonwealth by joining with communities across the United States to reflect on the beauty and richness of the diverse peoples of this great nation.”
