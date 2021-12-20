DANVERS — Danvers officials have announced they will stop issuing statements on incidents like the homophobic graffiti that was discovered at a park on Sunday. But Town Manager Steve Bartha said the new strategy does not apply to high-profile incidents like those involving the hockey and wrestling programs.
In a statement posted on the town’s website on Monday, officials said a resident reported homophobic graffiti at the softball field on Pickering Street, the latest in a series of similar incidents dating back to early November.
At the same time, officials said the town “will no longer issue statement after statement every time a similar incident is discovered and/or reported.”
“Our fear is that the constant attention created by doing so is simply encouraging more of the same, which in some cases simply may be attention-seeking and in others truly may be statements of hate intended to do harm,” officials said.
In an interview, Bartha made a distinction between graffiti incidents and the controversies surrounding the alleged behavior in the high school hockey and wrestling programs. Bartha said the town would issue statements in cases like the hockey and wrestling controversies.
“We’re somewhat inelegantly trying to draw a distinction between major and minor, which is hard to do,” he said.
Bartha said the incident last May when a rope in the shape of a noose was found at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church is another example of a situation when the town would issue a statement to inform the public.
The town has been reeling from several hate incidents in the wake of allegations about racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior by the Danvers High School boys’ hockey team during the 2019-2020 season. Officials were accused of trying to cover up the incident by not fully disclosing details, which included allegations of younger players being forced to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays” and being beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the ‘r’ in the n-word.
Since then, officials have promised more transparency and have issued statements regarding incidents of hateful graffiti found in bathrooms at Holten Richmond Middle School and Danvers High School, and announced the suspension of the high school wrestling team pending an investigation into a team group Snapchat that included hateful and biased behavior and a fight between two teammates over racist language.
Bartha said the latest incident of homophobic graffiti appeared to be a case of someone using a Sharpie on a metal bleacher at a softball field. He said police are investigating.
“The concern we now have collectively is that (issuing a statement) encourages somebody to do something similar,” he said. “We’ve seen a pattern here. We’re trying to be a little more measured.”
While Danvers officials said they won’t issue statements on every incident, they said they will continue to investigate all incidents and report them to authorities, local boards or committees, including the town’s Human Rights & Inclusion Committee. They will also work with all parties involved and “take appropriate actions depending on the circumstances,” the statement said.
The statement was signed by Bartha, Select Board Chair Gardner Trask, Human Rights & Inclusion Committee Chair Dee Djoko, police Chief Jamie Lovell, Superintendent Lisa Dana, and School Committee Chair Eric Crane.
Robert Trestan, the New England regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement, “While transparency with stakeholders is critical in the aftermath of hate incidents, we appreciate Danvers’ focus on education and engaging members of the community to be in dialogue with one another.”
The Danvers Public Schools are partnering with the Anti-Defamation League and several other organizations on programs designed to educate students, teachers and the community about diversity, equity and inclusion. The town is also looking to hire its first director of equity and inclusion.
In the statement, Danvers officials said they have “a great deal of work to do toward building relationships, engaging in meaningful dialogue, and recognizing that every individual is worthy of respect.”
“We will need the help of community leaders, civic groups, and all individuals with a commitment to working together toward a common goal of abolishing hatred, learning to celebrate diversity, and simply being kind to one another,” the statement said.
Officials encouraged parents to talk to their children during the holiday season “about the power of words — and especially how words and statements rooted in homophobia, racism, antisemitism, bullying, etc., can do real harm.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.