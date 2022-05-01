DANVERS — When voters hit the polls Tuesday, they will decide three town-wide contested races between the Select Board, School Committee and Library Trustees. There is also a race for Town Meeting members in Precinct 7, which has 22 candidates vying for 18 slots.
On the Select Board, incumbents Dan Bennett and David Mills are each running for new three-year terms against challenger Tim Donahue, who is making his third bid for office.
For School Committee, first-time candidates Paula Jones and Gabriel Lopes are vying for one three-year term to fill the seat being vacated by longtime member Arthur Skarmeas, who is not running for re-election.
And then Library Trustees Natalie Fiore, Frank Herschede and Julie Curtis are each running for new three-year terms against challenger Kenneth Lee.
All eight precincts vote at Danvers High School, 62 Cabot Road, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 3.
Questions can be directed to Town Clerk Catherine Ellsworth at 978-777-0001 ext. 3046 or by email at cellsworth@danversma.gov.