DANVERS — The town passed most articles up for debate at Danvers' Annual Town Meeting Monday night, including a new historic district, and denied a citizen’s petition to implement a recall provision for elected town officials.
But the citizen behind the recall petition argues that Town Meeting may have actually voted it through.
Presented under Article 8, the petition called for the town to allow voters to recall Select Board, School Committee, Housing Authority and Library Board of Trustee members, along with the Town Moderator, if these officials have more than six months left in their term and if they are deemed to have committed an egregious act.
During Town Meeting, petitioner and Precinct 5 Town Meeting member Mike Trainor moved to amend the Finance Committee’s recommended vote of no action on Article 8 to instead accept the petition as written, which could have paved the way for a recall procedure to move forward.
The amendment failed following a close voice vote. Trainor said that while it appears on video that Town Meeting supported the Finance Committee’s decision, “that was not the case” in person.
“It's a big room, people up closer might get heard more,” Trainor said in an email Tuesday. “I bring this up because on these hot topics where you have lots of divide, I think these should always be standing votes. I think based off the numbers it is very likely that it passed last night.”
Following the failed amendment vote, Town Meeting voted 38-110 against the Finance Committee’s recommendation of no action on the article in a standing vote that Town Moderator Pat Fraizer requested. This ultimately registered as a "no" vote on the article and it did not pass.
“From where I was sitting in the front of the room, much more in the same kind of vantage point of the moderator, it did sound as though the amendment failed,” Finance Committee Chair C.R. Lyons III said in an interview Tuesday. “I know sometimes the acoustics can be funny.”
The moderator has the best view and acoustics of the room, Town Manager Steve Bartha said Tuesday. She also goes to great lengths to make sure members understand voting rules and how they can call for a standing vote, he said.
“Anybody on Town Meeting has the authority or the right to stand up after a vote to clarify or double check the vote, or to do one of those other mechanisms (like a standing vote), and nobody did,” Bartha said.
Trainor will be allowed to reintroduce the petition to Town Meeting in the future. He also hopes the town considers using electronic polling during Town Meeting to “paint a more accurate picture as there would be no questions,” he said.
In other business, Town Meeting agreed to spend $980,000 from free cash to buy a 64-gallon trash bin and 96-gallon recycling bin for each Danvers household that are suited for an automated pickup system that is set to start this summer.
An amendment passed to strike a line from the article that would call for the town to “determine whether this appropriation should be raised by borrowing or otherwise, or take any action thereon.” This way, the town could more easily explore avenues for recouping this money if it chooses not to eat the cost of the new barrels.
Finance Committee members have said leading up to Town Meeting that residents should pay for these specialized bins for themselves since they already buy their own bins. More money would be freed up to spend on schools or other areas of the budget in need of more cash as a result, they argued.
Select Board member Gardner Trask said residents have already funded the $980,000 purchase through taxes, and that if the town “recoups that money, it won’t be able to be used for anything in this fiscal year.”
“We'll have to wait until at least the next fiscal year for it to be itemized on what it's going to be spent on," he added during the meeting.
The new barrels cost $62.90 each, but the town will have a grant to offset some of that cost, Select Board Chair Daniel Bennett said.
Town Meeting voted to designate 42 Summer St. as a historic district to preserve one of the last 250 first-period homes in the country with support from the property’s owner, after the building faced demolition last year.
The town agreed to pay an assessment of roughly $4.2 million to Essex Tech and spend $150,000 in free cash on two new eight-passenger school vans that cost $75,000 each.
Town Meeting members also accepted articles for routine appropriations to town funds, including a $600,000 appropriation of free cash to the Special Education Fund.
They voted to appropriate money for repairs to the Summer Street pumping station and Putnam Lane water facilities booster station, along with replacing a culvert on Adams Street and a sewer main on Perkins Road, among other needed repairs to town facilities.
Town Meeting voted down three articles that were introduced through citizen petitions by former Town Meeting and Select Board member Mark Zuberek. All three articles received unfavorable recommendations or suggestions to take no action by the Select Board ahead of Town Meeting.
Article 33 sought for the town to start collecting about $6,000 in real estate taxes associated with Beverly Airport in light of increased noise issues Danvers residents have faced from air traffic coming out of the airport.
“I believe that we need to start getting some attention from the Beverly Airport condition in regards to the comfort and the level of quality of life in our community, and there's things that we can do but they're not being listened to,” Zuberek said.
Town Meeting voted through a home rule petition in the 1990s to forgo this tax in exchange for two representatives on the airport’s commission.
“It's better to have the two seats than $6,000 in additional revenue,” Bartha said at the meeting.
Article 34 sought to have Danvers petition the state to convert Beverly Airport into a regional airport authority where surrounding communities would have equal representation alongside Beverly on the governing board, but that was voted down.
Had Article 35 passed, it would have authorized the Town Moderator to appoint a committee to regularly review and update the Town Charter and the Town Manager Act.
