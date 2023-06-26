DANVERS — New changes for curbside trash and recycling collection are coming this September.
Each Danvers household will receive a 96-gallon cart for recyclables and a 64-gallon cart for trash free of charge this fall, as decided by Town Meeting this spring. Households will also be able to purchase a second refuse bin if needed, the town said in a statement.
These standard size, heavy duty bins are made specifically for automated curbside pickup, which will eliminate the need for crews to ride on the back of the refuse collection trucks.
“This enables Danvers trash and recycling service to be safer for workers, more efficient for timely completion of collection routes, and more cost-effective by incentivizing recycling,” the town wrote on its website.
Bins are expected to last over a decade and will also be repaired as needed by the town.
The change will come this fall to help “decrease waste production and to maximize the efficiency of collection operations,” according to the statement.
“The new collection process in Danvers is consistent with how the industry has standardized in recent years,” the statement said. “The town will provide residents with more information and educational material regarding these changes before the launch of the new program.”
With the collection contract with JRM Hauling and Recycling set to expire this June 30, the town went through a bidding process last spring and ultimately selected Republic Services (which had purchased JRM) from among multiple regional vendors, according to the town.
With the new changes, the town will return to every other week recycling collection, the statement said. Residents will be told of their recycling collection week before the change is implemented.
Danvers will continue to have a Bulky Item Collection sticker program and leaf and yard waste collection will stay the same.
For more information, visit www.danversma.gov/806/NEW-Upcoming-Changes.
