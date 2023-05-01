DANVERS — Town residents will be asked once again to adopt the Community Preservation Act at Danvers Town Election on Tuesday, May 2.
There are no major contested races on the ballot, but proponents of the CPA are making their third attempt in several years to adopt the measure, which would impose a 1% surcharge on local property taxes to raise funds for preservation, open space, and community housing efforts in town. The matter is the sole ballot question before voters.
In 2021, a petition failed to get enough signatures for the CPA question to go on the ballot, and that was five years after voters struck it down in a 2016 election.
As for municipal seats up this year, School Committee members Eric Crane and Joshua Kepnes, Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer and Select Board member Maureen Bernard are running unopposed for re-election.
Lisa Silva is also running unopposed for a spot on the Danvers Housing Authority, while Irene Conte, Cory Ryan and Charles Desmond are slated to fill three seats on the Board of Library Trustees.
Precincts 3, 5 and 7 are the only ones looking at contested races for six spots each on Town Meeting that will last for three years.
Precinct 3 candidates: Gary Cannavo, Jane Fuller, Linda Lee, James Morose, George Snow, Jeffrey Cary and Jeanne Argento.
Precinct 5 candidates: Julie Elizabeth Curtis, Charles Dame Jr., Rebecca Froncki, Amy Elizabeth Ciancarelli, Brian Barry, Jennifer St. Arneault and Michael Shannon.
Precinct 7 candidates: William Fouhey, Katie Hislop, Robert O’Keefe, Kenneth Gerald Scholes Jr., Kyle Bryce Hopkins, Kristine Cheetham, R. Geoffrey Caldarone and Mark Zuberek.
Polls for all precincts are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for in-person voting in the field house at Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road.
The Select Board voted in January to opt out of universal mail-in ballots for this election. Absentee ballots can either be mailed back, returned to the Town Clerk's office or the ballot drop box at the front entrance of Town Hall, but must be returned to local election officials by the close of voting on Tuesday.
For more information, visit www.danversma.gov/ or call the clerk’s office at 978-777-0001.