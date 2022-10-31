DANVERS — A Danvers woman suffered serious injuries when the ATV she was riding struck two rocks and then a tree in Millsfield, New Hampshire, Saturday afternoon, officials said in a press release.
Tracy Calitri, 61, had taken one hand off the handlebars to shield her eyes from the sun when the crash occurred, around 4:45 p.m.
Officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they learned that Calitri was on Newell Brook Road with a group of other riders.
While trying to drive with one hand on the handlebars she hit a rock, sending the ATV veering sharply to the left and into another rock. The impact sent Calitri into a tree, officials said. She was not wearing a helmet.
She was subsequently flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Investigators believe the crash was caused by a combination of inexperience and inattention.