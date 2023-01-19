Danvers will have one day of in-person early voting and opt out of universal mail-in ballots for its local election this spring.
The Select Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to nix universal mail-in voting for Danvers’ local election on May 2.
This system allows Massachusetts voters to send in their ballots without having to list a reason for skipping the polls. It has become a standard in the state since COVID-19 forced officials to look at alternatives to in-person voting in 2020.
The Select Board also voted Tuesday night to hold an in-person early voting day at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Absentee voting is still allowed by mail this spring.
Select Board member Maureen Bernard’s seat will be up for grabs this election. So will six Town Meeting spots in each precinct, the position of Town Moderator, two School Committee seats, three Library Board of Trustees seats, and one spot on the Danvers Housing Authority.
Nomination papers for these positions can be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall starting Feb. 1.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.