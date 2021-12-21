DANVERS — The Danvers High School wrestling team was allowed to resume its season Tuesday after some team members were disciplined for using "inappropriate, homophobic, profane, and biased language" in a group Snapchat, school principal Adam Federico has announced.
In a statement on the school district's website, Federico said the school has completed its investigation and handed out discipline under student handbook rules that include suspension from school and athletic events and "restorative work." The wrestling team was eligible to resume activities starting Tuesday, he said.
Federico suspended the wrestling team last week following the discovery of the group Snapchat and a fight between two team members over a three-year-old video that included racist language. It was the latest in a series of incidents in Danvers involving racist, homophobic or antisemitic words or actions.
Federico said school administrators met with all members of the wresting team, communicated with parents and guardians, and held disciplinary hearings. He said the investigation found that many members of the team "did not engage in such behavior and conduct."
"We are proud that many team members did not participate in this conduct but will work with the team to strengthen their culture including the use of reporting procedures to alert adults to concerns," Federico said. "We also continue to ask for the opportunity for our students to demonstrate growth, remorse, and a changed mindset and to move forward with their educational experience."
School and town officials have promised to be more transparent after they were accused of trying to cover up behavior by the Danvers High School boys varsity hockey team during the 2019-2020 season. Allegations included younger players being forced to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays,” and being beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the ‘r’ in the n-word.
On Monday, officials said they would stop issuing statements on incidents like the homophobic graffiti that was discovered in a park on Sunday, for fear that the attention is encouraging similar actions. But Town Manager Steve Bartha has said that decision does not apply to high-profile incidents like those involving the hockey and wrestling teams.
In his statement, Federico said the school district is working to change the culture of the school community, which will "take time, persistence, and effort."
"We will continue to work to be transparent and provide consequences and educational experiences that will hopefully change behavior," he said.
The wrestling team is scheduled to host Marblehead in a match on Wednesday at Danvers High School.