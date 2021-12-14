DANVERS — School officials said Tuesday that they will suspend all activities of the Danvers High School wrestling team after a fight between two students over a video that contained racist language.
The fight occurred on school grounds last week and has its origin in a video from three years ago in which a current member of the high school wresting team used racist language. Another student confronted the wrestler about the video and the two students had a "physical altercation," officials said in a post on the school district's Facebook page.
School officials also said the initial investigation revealed other concerns related to a wrestling team group Snapchat, including references to hazing and hateful and biased language. Officials said they do not believe all team members are active participants, but all wresting team activities will be suspended until the investigation is complete.
School officials said they are conducting a full investigation and have also reported the matter to the Danvers Police Department. Part of the investigation will include how students "accessed space" prior to their scheduled practice.
School officials said the incident "serves as an important reminder for students and families to review their use of social media and cell phones and to reinforce that racist, biased or inappropriate language will be addressed with disciplinary and restorative sanctions."
"We must continue to strive toward creating a respectful community in which everyone belongs," officials said in the Facebook post.
The incident is the latest involving the Danvers Public Schools, including alleged racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior by the high school boys hockey team during the 2019-20 season and antisemitic graffiti found at the middle school on two occasions in November.