DANVERS — At its last coalition meeting of the school year, DanversCARES presented its 2023 leadership awards to two students who best embody the mission and values of DanversCARES, by actively leading participation in their school’s group and serving as examples for healthy living and positive, value-driven decision making. The selected students were Katherine Bahret, a junior at Danvers High School and Taylor Lazzaro, a sixth-grader at Holten Richmond Middle School. Bahret’s award was presented by Danvers High English teacher Kaarin Robinson, who serves as DanversCARES’ high school youth advisor, and Lazzaro’s award was presented by Holten Richmond math teacher Rebecca Wait, who serves as DanversCARES’ middle school youth advisor.
DanversCARES recognizes 2 students with leadership awards
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Week's Circulars
Special Sections
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE