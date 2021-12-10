DANVERS — A Peabody man who suffered a severe compound leg fracture after a wooden board on a dock at Danversport Marina gave way is suing.
George Georges, 58, had just spent the day with his parents, who are longtime members of the Elliott Street club, and other family members when he got off his parents’ boat and began walking down the dock on Sept 8, 2019.
Georges, who uses a cane as a result of a previous stroke, suddenly felt a board give way under his foot, the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, says.
As his foot dropped down, he fell, suffering a “horrific” fracture that nearly came through his skin, the lawsuit says. He had to undergo surgery to place a rod in his leg and months in recovery and rehabilitation, and still suffers difficulty walking and with balance, his lawyer said in the pleading.
The injuries left Georges reliant on a wheelchair and on his elderly parents for transportation, the suit says.
Georges subsequently learned that the club had been aware of the rotting board for some time. After he was discharged from the hospital, he spoke to a manager who said, “We’ll get on it.”
Three boards were subsequently replaced.
In the lawsuit, Georges and his attorney, Damon Seligson, said others had complained about the rotting wood boards on the dock, putting the club on notice of the problem, for some time before Georges fell.
Seligson said on Thursday that the incident is an example of what can happen when a property owner fails to notice wear and tear or have a maintenance schedule.
He said Georges filed the suit after efforts to resolve the matter out of court were unsuccessful.
The suit seeks at least $75,000 in damages.
A message left for the club’s management was not immediately returned on Thursday.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis